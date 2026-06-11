Clean-up campaign aims to restore pride in Sunnyside

Residents of Sunnyside came together on June 8 to clean up Nelson Mandela Drive and tackle illegal dumping and improve conditions in an area they say has become increasingly unsafe and neglected.

The clean-up campaign, which took place in Ward 81, was driven by concerns over the public health and environmental hazards associated with illegal dumping.

Residents said accumulated waste, overgrown grass and a lack of maintenance have negatively affected their lives and contributed to safety concerns in the area.

Among those who participated was Sunnyside resident Kholofelo Phasha, who described the impact the deteriorating conditions have had on the community.

“Illegal dumping has made Nelson Mandela Drive unpleasant to walk through. The smell from rotting waste is very bad. Thieves who snatch phones from pedestrians and drivers hide in the bushes there by Mandela Drive,” explained Phasha.

Residents said the clean-up was about more than removing litter. For many, it was an opportunity to reclaim a public space that they believe has been overlooked for too long.

According to residents, some of the main concerns before the clean-up included piles of rotting fruit and vegetables, long grass, criminal activity and poor visibility around sections of the road and bridge.

“The smell is terrible, especially in summer. Plus, the long grass hides criminals. We don’t feel safe walking to the taxi rank at night,” remarked Sunnyside resident Raymond Semenya.

Makoma Dzumba shared similar concerns, saying residents had repeatedly raised issues regarding waste accumulation and the general condition of the area.

“Residents have expressed concerns about the accumulation of litter and illegally dumped waste along Nelson Mandela Drive. Many felt that the area had become as unsightly, posed potential health and safety risks, and reflected poorly on the community,” noted Dzumba.

She added that residents also had raised concerns about homeless individuals sleeping under the bridge.

While residents welcomed the clean-up campaign, many stressed that the long-term solutions are needed to prevent the area from returning to its previous condition.

“I would like to see the municipality and start cleaning up there. Also, for the police to do patrols during high-risk hours, which are early mornings and weekends,” suggested Phasha.

Semenya echoed calls for greater municipal involvement and improved infrastructure.

“We want the area to stay clean, not just for today, put bins here, increase municipal collection and cut the grass regularly. We also need lights near the bridge so it’s safer at night,” urged Semenya.

Residents further highlighted the importance of community participation in addressing environmental challenges.

“The community must get involved because it is our community. Our kids walk these streets, and students do so each and every day. If we wait for the municipality, then we are doomed,” stressed Phasha.

Dzumba agreed that collective action remains crucial to maintaining a clean and safe environment.

“Community involvement is essential because maintaining a clean environment is everyone’s responsibility. When residents participate, it creates a sense of ownership and pride, strengthens community spirit, and sends a clear message that illegal dumping and environmental neglect will not be tolerated,” stated Dzumba.

Residents said preventing illegal dumping in the future would require cooperation between community members, organisations and local government through regular clean-up initiatives, public awareness campaigns, improved waste management services and the enforcement of municipal bylaws.

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