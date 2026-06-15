Here’s what Pretoria’s weather has in store this week

If you’re hoping for rain, you’ll likely be disappointed. Pretoria is expected to enjoy a largely dry and sunny week, although residents will need to keep their jackets close at hand as chilly mornings continue across the capital.

While Gauteng is unlikely to see significant rainfall, conditions elsewhere in the country are expected to be far more dramatic.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that a cut-off low-pressure system is expected to affect parts of the country during the week, bringing cooler temperatures, cloud cover, rain and strong winds to several provinces.

The most significant impacts are expected over the Western Cape, Northern Cape and parts of the Eastern Cape, where cold and wet conditions could lead to disruptive weather.

Forecasters have indicated that isolated snowfall remains possible over higher-lying mountainous areas, while strong winds and rough sea conditions are also expected along parts of the coastline.

Meanwhile, residents along parts of the KwaZulu-Natal coast can expect cooler-than-normal temperatures and occasional showers, particularly as weather systems move eastward during the week.

For Gauteng, however, the outlook remains largely favourable. The province is expected to experience fine, cool conditions with sunny afternoons and no significant rain forecast in the coming days. Morning temperatures will remain cold, particularly in low-lying areas, before warming into comfortable winter afternoons.

Motorists travelling to the Western Cape, Eastern Cape mountain passes or high-altitude areas are advised to monitor weather updates closely, as changing conditions could affect road safety.

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