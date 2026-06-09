Gas cylinder explosion rips through ninth-floor Meyerspark flat

A gas cylinder explosion caused extensive damage to a ninth-floor flat in Meyerspark on Monday evening, leaving several residents requiring medical assessment and treatment.

Emergency services were called to the residential building around 21:45 on June 8 following reports of an explosion inside one of the units.

According to Pretoria East Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), volunteers arrived to find significant damage to the flat.

PVES said shrapnel from a gas cylinder was found scattered across the scene, while the force of the blast caused severe damage to doors, cupboards and windows inside the apartment.

The explosion also affected several neighbouring units, with windows shattered by the impact.

Multiple residents were assessed and treated for the effects of dust and debris inhalation.

It furthermore said, fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Emergency services secured the scene while further assessments were conducted to determine the extent of the damage.

Responding agencies included Fidelity Secure Fire, the City of Tshwane Fire Department, Alpha Security Forum, Netcare 911 and PVES.

“The cause of the explosion is expected to form part of an investigation.”

PVES thanked all responding agencies for their cooperation and professionalism during the incident.

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