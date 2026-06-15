Relief at the pumps? Here’s what fuel prices could do in July

After months of fluctuating fuel costs, motorists may have reason to smile in July.

Early fuel price data suggests both petrol and diesel could be in line for decreases next month.

However, the return of the government’s temporary fuel levy relief means the cuts may not be as large as current over-recoveries indicate.

Officials are expected to confirm the final adjustments at the end of June.

Here are the recoveries at mid-month:

Petrol 93: decrease of R2.60 per litre

Petrol 95: decrease of R2.57 per litre

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): decrease of R4.28 per litre

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): decrease of R4.59 per litre

Illuminating paraffin: decrease of R4.57 per litre

Also read: Gas cylinder explosion rips through ninth-floor Meyerspark flat

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