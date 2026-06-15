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Relief at the pumps? Here’s what fuel prices could do in July

Motorists could see fuel price cuts in July despite higher fuel levies returning. Here is the latest available information.

28 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Relief at the pumps? Here's what fuel prices could do in July
Here's what fuel prices could do in July. Photo: Stock

After months of fluctuating fuel costs, motorists may have reason to smile in July.

Early fuel price data suggests both petrol and diesel could be in line for decreases next month.

However, the return of the government’s temporary fuel levy relief means the cuts may not be as large as current over-recoveries indicate.

Officials are expected to confirm the final adjustments at the end of June.

Here are the recoveries at mid-month:

  • Petrol 93: decrease of R2.60 per litre
  • Petrol 95: decrease of R2.57 per litre
  • Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): decrease of R4.28 per litre
  • Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): decrease of R4.59 per litre
  • Illuminating paraffin: decrease of R4.57 per litre

Also read: Gas cylinder explosion rips through ninth-floor Meyerspark flat

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28 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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