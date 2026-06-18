Progress at last on unsafe Pretoria North intersection

The metro is rebuilding damaged catchpits at the intersection of Burger Street and Gerrit Maritz Road in Pretoria North, bringing relief to residents who have endured months of frustration, safety concerns and ongoing infrastructure problems.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer recently confirmed that work is progressing on-site and thanked all parties involved in addressing the long-standing issue.

“We will not stop until Ward 2 looks better and receives the service delivery it deserves. Thank you for your continued support,” said Meyer.

The reconstruction follows weeks of complaints from residents and concerns about public safety after excavation work left the busy intersection in a hazardous condition.

Meyer previously criticised the state of the road, saying the area looked worse after repair work had begun.

“At that time, the team came out, started repairs, and then simply left the road in that state without returning. This is not acceptable service delivery and residents deserve better,” he said.

Meyer had also warned that the intersection posed a danger to both motorists and pedestrians, particularly elderly residents who regularly use the route.

“I said the area needed to be cleared and secured because cars could not safely travel through the intersection and pedestrians were at risk. There were no proper safety barriers and somebody could easily get hurt,” he said.

The Tshwane metro explained that the problem was more complex than initially anticipated.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the matter was first reported as a suspected water leak and a second complaint was later logged for stormwater drainage concerns.

“The investigations were conducted by both the Water and Sanitation Business Unit and the Region 1 Roads and Stormwater Maintenance Depot,” said Mashigo.

According to the metro, assessments eventually confirmed that the source of the problem was damaged stormwater infrastructure beneath the intersection.

“We discovered that the issue was not merely a blocked system. Following several jetting attempts, it became evident that the infrastructure was structurally damaged and would require reconstruction rather than routine maintenance,” explained Mashigo.

He further stated that delays were caused by the fault-finding process, the need for specialised high-pressure jetting equipment and the extent of the damage uncovered during investigations.

Residents who previously raised concerns about the dangerous state of the intersection have welcomed the visible progress.

Resident Karen Botha said she is encouraged to finally see workers on site.

“For months we were worried that nothing was happening. It is good to see that reconstruction is now underway.

“We just hope the work is completed properly and that the area is made safe again for everyone,” she said.

She said the ongoing work is a positive step for the community.

“We were concerned about people getting injured because of the open excavation and poor road conditions.

“Seeing teams actively rebuilding the infrastructure gives us confidence that the problem is finally being addressed,” she said.

The metro previously indicated that repair and reconstruction work was expected to take about one month, subject to operational and weather conditions.

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