Budget constraints delay road upgrades in east

Amid growing concerns from residents about worsening road conditions and traffic congestion, the Tshwane metro has confirmed that several roads will be prioritised for rehabilitation.

However, delays in immediate rehabilitation and upgrading of several deteriorating roads in Pretoria east are due to budget constraints.

Residents have raised complaints about the state of roads, including Achilles, Silver Lakes, Graham and Boschkop roads as well as Catherine and Solomon Mahlangu drives, citing potholes, deteriorating surfaces, traffic congestion and ongoing maintenance challenges.

Residents said that the state of Catherine Drive in particular has deteriorated significantly, riddled with potholes.

According to the metro, once roads exceed their intended lifespan, deterioration takes place rapidly, resulting in repeated pothole formation even after pothole repairs.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the municipality attends to complaints regarding roads within its jurisdiction as they are received and in line with available maintenance schedules.

However, he said that most of the roads mentioned fall under the authority of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT).

“[The] majority of the roads mentioned are provincial roads. Complaints [regarding these] should be reported to the Gauteng Province Roads and Transport reporting line,” said Mashigo.

He explained that Achilles Road and Catherine Drive are the only ones listed that fall directly under the metro’s jurisdiction.

“The City of Tshwane’s Roads and Transport Department is constantly in communication with communities along Achilles Road and Catherine [Drive] to assist with their need for traffic calming measures and to improve the road surfaces on certain sections of these roads,” he said.

“The city has also installed several speed humps on these roads and will consider further measures when required. However, implementation thereof depends on the availability of funding.”

Mashigo acknowledged that budget constraints remain a significant factor affecting the pace of road upgrades and maintenance interventions.

Despite these challenges, he said the roads identified by residents have been referred to planning teams for possible resurfacing or future construction projects.

Mashigo also pointed to ongoing initiatives being undertaken by the GDRT, particularly on Graham Road, also known as the Lynnwood Road extension.

Graham Road is a major economic route in the east of Pretoria.

“There are initiatives by Gauteng Province Roads and Transport, particularly for Graham Road. Time frames for implementation should be obtained from GDRT,” he said.

He added that some road upgrades are also being undertaken by private developers through service agreements linked to township establishment and land development approvals.

Ward 101 councillor Malcolm de Klerk said worsening road conditions are being compounded by traffic violations and reckless driving behaviour, including allegations that some taxi operators are disregarding traffic regulations, contributing to congestion and creating safety risks for motorists and commuters.

He said the issues have persisted for months, causing frustration among road users due to traffic delays, safety concerns and vehicle damage.

De Klerk questioned why many roads remain in poor condition despite the metro’s claims that it has increased its road maintenance capacity through the production of its own asphalt and the deployment of Jetpatcher vehicles.

According to information shared by De Klerk following engagements between the DA and provincial transport authorities, several road projects have been earmarked for attention during the current financial year.

These include additional resurfacing work on Graham Road, maintenance on the provincial section of Atterbury Road towards Bronkhorstspruit, and investigations into the feasibility of widening Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

He said according to information received, the GDRT is also expected to focus on planned work on the R223 and R974 before the onset of the rainy season.

Despite growing public outcry, repeated escalations by ward councillors, and formal media inquiries dating back to January this year, the provincial government has remained silent.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel