No injuries reported in Lynnwood shooting

No injuries were reported after shots were fired during an alleged domestic dispute in Camellia Avenue in Lynnwood, on Tuesday evening.

Police and emergency services remained on the scene as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The exact circumstances remain under investigation, and no arrests had been announced at the time of publication.

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