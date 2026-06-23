CrimeNews

No injuries reported in Lynnwood shooting

Police and emergency services remained on the scene in Camellia Avenue on Tuesday evening after shots were fired earlier.

20 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl Less than a minute

No injuries were reported after shots were fired during an alleged domestic dispute in Camellia Avenue in Lynnwood, on Tuesday evening.

Police and emergency services remained on the scene as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The exact circumstances remain under investigation, and no arrests had been announced at the time of publication.

Also read: WATCH: Street race horror on Steve Biko Road leaves one dead, another fighting for life

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20 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl Less than a minute

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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