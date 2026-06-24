What’s On Pretoria?

Dino Kingdom @ Opposite Grove Mall

Travel to a land before time where dinosaurs roamed the earth. We offer a self-guided experience on a trail where you will come face to face with moving and static models of the ancient rulers of our planet in their actual forms at an outdoor venue. Starts 10/11:00–18:00. Enquiries: 068 705 2362. Tickets: https://www.dinokingdom.co.za/tickets-pretoria/

WEDNESDAY

Banana Madness @ The Grove Mall – June 24 – July 21

Calling all Minions fans! Get ready for a mischievous, fun-filled adventure as we celebrate the launch of the brand-new Minions & Monsters movie! Join us in the Main Promotions Court for our Banana Madness Activation, packed with interactive games, photo opportunities, family fun, and plenty of Minion-inspired surprises! Special Character Visit: Meet Henry and James on June 29. Starts 09:00. Enquiries: 012 807 0963.

Crafters Fair Winter Market @ Moreleta Church, De Villabois Maruil Drive – June 24 – July 4

Join us for a relaxing day out with family and friends at our Winter Market in Pretoria. We have a selection of amazing exhibitors with high-quality products from all over South Africa. All under one roof. Starts 09:00–17:00 daily, closed on Sundays. Enquiries: Karibugifts@gmail.com or khaya@polka.co.za.

KLINK: Klank in Ink Jy moet sing soos jy gebek is @ UNISA Dr Miriam Makeba-konsertsaal

Woorde wat sing: Die ander stem van Philip de Vos, is veel meer as ’n tradisionele sangproduksie. Die produksie verweef humor, herinneringe, satire, nostalgie en broosheid in ’n intieme aanbieding waarin bekende én minder bekende tekste van Philip de Vos op vars wyse ontsluit word. Dié produksie bied toonsettings deur die gerekende komponis Franco Prinsloo en die talentvolle jong sanger Klaus-Louis Jansen van Vuuren. Kaartjies beskikbaar by www.heyzuva.com. Navrae: Tiaan Ras 083 590 3045 of tiaan.ras@francoprinslooproductions.com.19:00–20:30.

THURSDAY

Kaalwoorde Open Mic Digkuns @ Railways Café, 2 Hack Road, Irene

Het jy ’n waardering vir digkuns? Wil jy graag deel wees van ‘n aand waar jy na verskillende digters kan luister en self kan besluit wie is die beste? Bring jou rooiwyn vriende en kom kies wie jy dink die aand moet wen! Indien jy wil inskryf as ’n digter, voltooi die registrasievorm hier: https://www.kaalwoorde.co.za/…/junie-open-mic-digter. 18:00. Navrae: Bel of WhatsApp 084 018 5098.

FRIDAY

MASA National Championship & Festival @ Jonibach Sport Centre, 377 Eeufees Street – June 26–28

South Africa’s martial arts elite are coming together for. Traditional Martial Arts, Combat Sports, Grappling and MMA. Enquiries: vp@martialart.co.za or secretary@martialart.co.za. Starts 07:00. Scan QR code on poster.

Mel Botes presents Guitar Heroes @ Padstal, 265 The Highway Street

A tribute to some of the greatest guitarists ever to grace a stage: Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd. Starts 21:00. Enquiries: 061 680 3388. Book at www.padstal.co.za.

The People’s Party Winter Edition@ Propaganda Pretoria, Thabo Sehume & Struben Street

Heat up your winter nights at The People?’s Party Winter Edition. This winter party features live performances by Xigaza xa Ma2k, Blissbouy, Blackmyth and a stellar supporting line-up. Expect high-energy music, winter-themed cocktails and a vibrant crowd ready to dance the night away. Starts 18:00. Tickets via Computicket. Enquiries: 012 321 5774.

SATURDAY

Cataclysm – The Scouring of Altar @ Cornwall Hill Country Estate, Centurion

Step into the world of Cataclysm and become your character for the day. Fight in epic battles, cast powerful magic, forge alliances, scheme through politics, and help shape the future of the realm. Between adventures, explore the bustling Town Square Market filled with treasures, curiosities, and fellow adventurers. Starts 10:00–18:00. Enquiries: 061 702 1580.

Museum Day @ Fort Schanskop, Pro Patria Museum NPC

Captain Dries Marais, pilot of the Blackburn Buccaneer, who flew in the Battle of Cassinga will be regaling us with stories of days gone by. Starts 09:00. Enquiries: 067 381 6716.

Wild Insights: Learn about Owls @ Rietvlei Nature Reserve

Come and join us and listen to Anton van Niekerk, who will tell us more about owls and their behaviour. After Anton van Niekerk has shared his knowledge about owls with us, Jaco Ackerman, the first manager of Rietvlei Nature Reserve, will tell us interesting stories about Rietvlei Nature Reserve and his experiences during his term as manager of Rietvlei Nature Reserve. Bookings: https://forms.gle/mQGHyUKvNoJeAWXN8 before June 25. Spots limited. Starts 09:00–11:00.

SUNDAY

Kaskar Challenge @ Rockfalls Ranch, Main Road, Hoekplaats, Erasmia

Calling all Motorcycle Clubs, Old & New Car Clubs, Businesses, Property Groups, Companies & Individuals! Think you’ve got what it takes? This is YOUR opportunity to challenge other teams, clubs, businesses or friends in the ultimate downhill Kaskar showdown! Build it. Race it. Beat the competition. Proceeds will go to charity. Starts 10:00. For more info & entry forms: 082 227 8815.

Klassiek Ontmoet Pop @ Fairtree Atterbury teater, Lynwood Bridge shopping centre

Met bekende en beminde klassieke sowel as kommersiële liedere, neem hierdie twee uitstekende kunstenaars die luisteraar op n sensasie van klank en musiek. Louis Loock met sy opgeleide en pragtige tenoor stem doen saam met Cobus Snyman wat self in ‘n duisend stemme sing, n produksie waar Louis bekende popliedjies aanpak uit n klassieke benadering en Cobus op sy beurt weer die klassieke werk omgekeerd met n ligte musiek benadering aandurf. Daar heers ‘n humoristiese verhouding tussen die ‘neus in die lig’ tenoor, en die ‘rockster’ kitaarspeler en sanger, wanneer gunstelling liedere soos O Sole Mio, Kinders van die Wind, Soos Bloed en The Sound of Silence, nuwe baadjies aangetrek word. Kaartjies via seatme.co.za. Begin 15:00. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

Koffie Kantate @ Russelstraat 204, Rietondale

Program: Met Koffie van Bach tot swing en ander koffie-treffers soos The Coffee Song deur Frank Sinatra. Met Amerikaanse sopraan Kirsten Blair, tenoor Walter Fourie, basbariton Christiaan Snyman, Janette Rottcher (klavier) en We Play Four-te kwartet. Begin 12:00.

Winter Market @ Whisk Wine Bar, corner of Nellmapius & Cornwood, Centurion

A variety of craft stalls. Shop for anything from plush toys, jewellery, books, second-hand clothing items and more. PLUS live entertainment on stage. This is a family-friendly affair, so bring your friends, your fur babies and the little ones. Starts 10:00–17:00. 012 667 2883 Call/WhatsApp to book a table.

MONDAY

Vakansie Bybelklub @ RB Kerk, 620 15de Laan, Rietfontein – 29 Junie – 3 Julie

Vir alle en elke graad 1–7 laerskoolkind bied ons graag hierdie week van vet pret aan! Elke dag tussen 06:30 en 17:00. Op die agenda elke dag: Opwindende Bybelverhale, Crafts en handewerk, sowel as wetenskaplike eksperimente, lekker speletjies en aktiwiteite, lofsang & nog meer… Registreer: https://rbkerkco.myanswers.com/mystery-island/ Navrae: Heleine 071 556 68798.

Winter School Holiday Activities @ 1013 Cocker Avenue, Garsfontein – June 29 –July 17

Looking for something creative (and cosy) for the kids these holidays? We’ll be making Paper Flowers, DIY Snow Globes, Friendship Bracelets, Air Dry Clay Ceramics and Personalised Hot Chocolate Coasters. Starts 10:00–12:00. Enquiries: 082 551 8831.

COMING SOON

Orchid Expo @ Garden Bleu, 372 Milner Street, Waterkloof – July 1–4

Step into a world of breathtaking orchids, lush greenery, beautiful décor and endless gardening inspiration. Whether you’re an orchid enthusiast, plant lover or simply looking for a beautiful day out – this is an experience not to be missed. Starts 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: 082 416 1451.

Pretoria Winter Retro Fair @ Drosdy Hall, Menlo Park – July 4

Cool retro stuff, immersive retro photo zones, DJ, bar, arcade games, street food and curated vendors. Starts 12:00–18:00. Enquiries: 069 698 5607.

Hercules @ Fairtree Atterbury Theatre – July 9–19

Oak Youth Theatre presents Hercules. Filled with spectacular music, exciting choreography, colourful characters, and an incredibly talented young cast, Hercules is the perfect school holiday treat for children, parents, grandparents, and theatre lovers of all ages. Make magical memories together and experience the legendary story of the hero who learns what it truly means to belong. Tickets www.oakyt.co.za.

80s vs 90s Party @ Presleys – July 11

Step back in time with a laser & light show, awesome DJs: Dean the Wolfman, Bigg Dogg and Solly P. Tickets on Quicket. WhatsApp 082 446 5362.

Magnificent Mozart with Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra @ Musion Theatre, UP – July 12

Conductor Xavier Cloete. Featuring acclaimed South African soloists: Cobus du Toit – flute, Shannon Thebus – French horn and Gaylen Sales – harp. Starts: 15:00–17:00. Tickets via Quicket. Enquiries: 067 415 3365.

Liewe Heksie word gescam @ Centurion teater – 16–18 Julie

Almal se gunsteling heksie bring haar bekende sjarme, deurmekaar oomblikke en Blommeland-pret na die verhoog. ’n Nostalgiese gunsteling vir ouers — en ’n wonderlike eerste teaterervaring vir kinders! Teks & Regie: Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck. Bespreek: www.centurionteater.co.za.

Fire Festival 2026 @ corner of Garstfontein & Tierpoort – July 25

Join us for a full day and night of fire, rhythm, and connection. Whether you’re coming to drum, dance, perform, browse the market, or simply soak in the atmosphere—this is where you want to be. Gates open at 14:00, with a relaxed, family-friendly vibe, a vibrant market. The energy builds from 17:00 with a family and novice drumming session, followed by the full drumming circle at 18:00 – bringing everyone together in one heartbeat. At 19:00, the Fire Dancing Competition lights up the night, showcasing powerful performances and creative fire artistry. Info & bookings: WhatsApp 083 311 0025

Richard van der Westhuizen 40 @ AfriForum Teater, Green Village sentrum – 25 Julie

Ons vier die merkwaardige loopbaan van Richard van der Westhuizen – ’n kunstenaar wat al diep spore in die Afrikaanse vermaaklikheidsbedryf getrap het. Vir meer as vier dekades lank voer Richard gehore mee – vanaf sy verhoogdebuut in Die Van Aardes van Grootoor in 1979 tot sy onvergeetlike vertolking van die temalied vir Ballade vir ’n Enkeling, asook bekroonde rolle in teaterproduksies, gewilde TV-reekse, rolprente én ’n musiekloopbaan wat goue status behaal het. Met Richard van der Westhuizen en Andrew Roos (klavier). 15:00. Kaartjies via tixsa.co.za. Navrae: 066 420 6181.

Lamb Champs Pretoria @ Harlequins Rugbyklub – 28 Julie

110 skaapboere gaan kop-aan-kop meeding vir die titel van beste lam in Suid-Afrika. Elke kaartjie sluit toegang tot lamproeë van die mededingende spitte in. Gaste kan deur die dag porsies geniet wat by die verskillende spitte bedien word, solank voorraad hou. Lewendige optredes deur top Suid-Afrikaanse kunstenaars. Skaapkop-eetkompetisie, woldra-kompetisie, biertent, uitstallerstalletjies en groot toegewyde kinderspeelarea. 10:00–20:00. Kaartjies via webtickets.

Scheppel: Cinema Music from the movies @ Fairtree Atterbury teater – July 31

A spectacular new concert experience celebrating the unforgettable music of the silver screen. From the worlds of Hans Zimmer and John Williams, to the timeless romance of Doctor Zhivago and A Summer Place… The Avengers, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Interstellar. Audiences can look forward to iconic themes from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, James Bond, The Godfather, Jurassic Park, The Mission, Braveheart, Last of the Mohicans, Game of Thrones, Indiana Jones, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Lion King, and many more. Starts 19:00. Tickets via seatme.co.za.

Winterkuiermark @ NG Skuilkrans Gemeente – 31 Julie & 1 Aug

Zoid Psalm kom na Skuilkrans NG Gemeente toe! Kaartjies is reeds beskikbaar op Quicket. Kom vroeg vir eet- en drinkgoed by die heerlike Winterkuiermark! Navrae: 012 804 7787.

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