Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming national protests

While authorities insist Tuesday, 30 June, will remain a normal business day, law enforcement agencies have significantly increased deployments across Gauteng as a precaution against any disruption linked to planned nationwide demonstrations.

Thousands of additional police officers, metro police, traffic officials and private security personnel will be deployed across South Africa on Tuesday as authorities prepare for planned demonstrations organised by anti-illegal immigration groups.

Will Tuesday be a normal business day?

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane said extensive planning has been undertaken at national, provincial and local levels.

Meanwhile, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has reiterated that Tuesday should be treated as a normal business day and urged South Africans not to panic or rely on unverified information circulating on social media.

He said the government had been planning for the demonstrations for several weeks and that all security agencies were prepared for any eventuality.

Earlier this week, the Acting Police Minister, Firoz Cachalia, revealed that R600 million has been redirected from the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure operational readiness ahead of the planned nationwide demonstrations on 30 June.

What is the reason for the protest?

The planned demonstrations are being driven primarily by anti-illegal immigration groups, including March and March, which argue that the government has failed to enforce South Africa’s immigration laws adequately.

Organisers say they are calling for stronger border security, faster deportation of undocumented foreign nationals, stricter action against employers who knowingly hire undocumented workers, and greater protection of employment opportunities and public services for South African citizens.

Protest leaders have repeatedly stated that their campaign is directed at undocumented immigration and government policy, rather than foreign nationals who are legally in the country.

They have also warned that demonstrations could continue beyond 30 June, if the government does not respond to their demands.

The government has also said it has engaged social media platforms over content linked to the 30 June date, following some users circulating manipulated videos and images allegedly intended to incite violence and undermine the country’s international reputation.

These streets will be affected in Pretoria on Tuesday

Here is the route of the march, and the affected streets are as follows on Tuesday in Pretoria:

From Church Square, the marchers will join Paul Kruger Street and turn left onto Francis Baard Street, left to Lillian Ngoyi Street, right at Madiba Street, right onto Nelson Mandela Drive, left at Kotze Street, left onto Van Boeschoten Avenue, right to Robert Sobukwe Street, left at Leyds Street and proceed until they reach their destination.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

Nana Sita Street

Visagie Street

Justice Mahomed Street

Jeff Masemola Street

Bosman Street

Johannes Ramokhoase Street

Struben Street

Bloed Street

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Eskia Mphahlele Drive

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said the marchers will gather at Church Square in Pretoria Central by 10:00 and proceed to Sunnyside Police Station.

They are expected to disperse from Sunnyside Police Station at 15:00.

“Tshwane Metro Police Department and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.”

Meanwhile, AfriForum’s Community Safety team encourages the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information or rumours on social media. Reliable information and situational awareness remain among the most effective tools available to communities during periods of uncertainty.

Safety recommendations for members of the public:

Stay informed by following updates from trusted community safety structures, neighbourhood watches, community policing forums, local security companies and law enforcement agencies.

Ensure that your vehicle has sufficient fuel at all times in the days leading up to and during the planned protests. Road closures, traffic congestion and the need for unexpected route changes may occur.

Plan travel routes in advance and identify alternative routes to work, school and other essential destinations.

Avoid known protest areas where possible. If demonstrations are announced in your area, consider postponing non-essential travel.

Allow extra travel time, particularly in metropolitan areas where traffic disruptions may occur.

Keep your mobile phone fully charged and ensure that emergency contact numbers are readily available.

Maintain communication with family members regarding your whereabouts and intended travel routes.

If you encounter a protest while driving, do not attempt to drive through crowds, barricades or roadblocks. Turn around and seek an alternative route as soon as it is safe to do so.

If you find yourself near a gathering that is becoming aggressive or volatile, leave the area immediately and avoid confrontation.

Do not engage with protesters, argue with crowds or attempt to film confrontational situations at close range.

Businesses should review contingency plans, ensure staff know emergency procedures and remain in contact with local security providers.

Community safety structures should maintain communication channels and be prepared to share verified information with residents.

Also read: Are criminals targeting ride-hailing users and young people in Pretoria?

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