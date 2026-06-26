Are criminals targeting ride-hailing users and young people in Pretoria?

For one mother, it was seven hours of not knowing whether her 19-year-old son was alive after he allegedly disappeared during what should have been a routine Uber trip home.

For another family, it was the terrifying phone call that their son and two friends had allegedly been held at gunpoint after a night out.

Others recount similar experiences of alleged robberies, cellphone thefts and suspicious encounters after using ride-hailing services or leaving popular nightlife spots in Pretoria.

Although the incidents span more than a year and involve different victims, many of the accounts share striking similarities. From allegations of being followed and targeted to the repeated theft of cellphones and the use of deception, families are questioning whether these are isolated crimes or signs of a more worrying pattern.

Lydia Fourie said the past weekend was every parent’s nightmare after her 19-year-old son and his friend allegedly became victims of a violent robbery during what was meant to be a routine Uber trip home after a night out in Pretoria.

According to Fourie, the Uber vehicle was allegedly followed by a second vehicle before stopping on the M10, where the young men claim two armed suspects confronted them. The pair were allegedly threatened with knives held to their throats, robbed of their belongings and left stranded.

For seven hours, Fourie said she had no contact with her son after his cellphone stopped working, leaving the family fearing the worst until he eventually made it home safely.

Meanwhile, Debbie Smit said her son and two friends were also allegedly targeted over the same weekend after spending the evening at Kapstadt Brauhaus in Menlo Park.

According to Smit, the teenagers had booked a Bolt ride when they were allegedly watched and followed before being robbed at gunpoint of their cellphones.

The recent incidents are not the only accounts shared by Pretoria residents.

Maritza Botha said her son was allegedly robbed after using a Bolt ride last year.

According to Botha, a firearm was pointed at him before his cellphone and money were stolen after he was dropped off near the entrance to Wapadrand.

Although a criminal case was opened, she said the family was later informed that the investigation allegedly could not proceed without further evidence.

Another victim, who asked to remain anonymous, recalled a similar experience about a year ago after she and a friend celebrated a birthday at Kapstadt Brauhaus.

She said they had ordered an Uber and were returning from an ATM when a white Toyota stopped next to them. As she took out her cellphone to verify the vehicle details on the app, a man allegedly reached through the window, grabbed the device and sped off.

Another parent, Wendy, said her son was also allegedly targeted. She described the vehicle involved as a white Nissan Almera, while a second vehicle, an older red Volkswagen Jetta, allegedly carried two men armed with knives. Wendy also claimed there appeared to be a police radio inside the Nissan.

Meanwhile, Carin Maree described a different, but equally concerning encounter. She said two men in an unmarked vehicle allegedly approached her husband near Menlyn Retail Park and identified themselves as police officers.

According to Maree, the men questioned him about his banking details and asked to inspect his cellphone. Becoming suspicious, he refused to hand over the device and walked away, after which the vehicle drove off.

Police confirmed they are looking into the matter. At the time of publication, Uber South Africa and Bolt South Africa had not yet responded to Rekord‘s media enquiries. An updated article will be published as soon as additional information or responses are received.

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