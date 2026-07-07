Custody death not linked to protests – SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismissed social media claims linking the death of a foreign national in police custody in Sunnyside to anti-illegal immigrant protests.

According to a police spokesperson, Johan van Dyk, the incident occurred on June 28 when the TMPD Drugs Unit team acted on intelligence and arrested the man at his apartment for alleged drug possession.

Van Dyk said the suspect was handcuffed and being escorted into police custody when he suddenly collapsed.

“Members immediately called for medical assistance. Paramedics attended the scene and declared him dead,” he said.

Van Dyk said, as required in cases involving deaths in police custody, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was immediately notified.

He added that an inquest docket was opened alongside a case of possession of drugs.

“The drugs allegedly found at the scene were booked into the SAPS 13 store as evidence,” said Van Dyk.

He added that both a SAPS detective and an IPID investigator attended the post-mortem examination.

“It was decided that the case will be investigated by the police pending the outcome of the post-mortem results,” he said.

Police have urged the public not to spread unverified information.

“SAPS strongly rejects attempts to link this incident to anti-illegal immigrants protests. Such claims are baseless and an attempt to mislead the public,” he said.

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