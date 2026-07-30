Employers warned as compliance raids continue

Businesses across the city are being urged to ensure compliance with South Africa’s labour and immigration laws, as joint enforcement operations continue to target non-compliant employers.

The call follows a strategic meeting between the Tshwane Mayoral Executive and Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Jomo Sibiya, where government committed to strengthening co-operation to protect local jobs and improve compliance with labour legislation.

Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, said employers have a legal responsibility to verify that all employees are either South African citizens or foreign nationals who hold valid permits authorising them to work in the country.

“As part of this partnership, the city and the Department of Employment and Labour will work with other government agencies, including the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Police Service, to conduct co-ordinated compliance and enforcement operations,” Moya said.

She said the multi-agency approach is aimed at protecting workers’ rights, ensuring employers comply with labour laws and enforcing South Africa’s immigration legislation.

“These inspections at businesses and industrial sites will continue, and we encourage employers to review their employment records now to ensure full compliance before future inspections,” she said.

Moya said the operations are intended to promote fair labour practices and create equal conditions for businesses that comply with the law.

“The purpose of these operations is to protect workers, uphold the rule of law and create a level playing field for businesses. Law-abiding employers should not be placed at a disadvantage by those who seek an unfair competitive advantage through unlawful employment practices,” she said.

She added that the city remains committed to creating employment opportunities through economic growth.

“Through the Tshwane Economic Revitalisation Strategy, the city is investing in infrastructure, attracting investment and supporting business expansion. Our goal is to achieve average annual economic growth of 3.9% and help create more than 80 000 jobs by 2029.”

Moya said achieving those goals requires co-operation between the government and the private sector.

“As we work to get more Tshwane residents into employment, we expect businesses to play their part by complying with South Africa’s labour and immigration laws. Together, government and the business community can build a stronger economy that creates opportunities for South Africans and everyone who is legally entitled to work in our country,” she concluded.

https://x.com/nasiphim/status/2080592775850942946?s=20

The City of Tshwane supports the growth of businesses, but we take strong exception when businesses don’t prioritise South Africans. We are conducting an extensive check on business compliance today in Centurion. Tshwane teams are checking for compliance with municipal by-laws.… pic.twitter.com/XEmTEP5XVc — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) July 24, 2026

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