Tshwane launches debt relief programme with up to 70% debt write-off for qualifying residents

The Tshwane Metro has launched a comprehensive debt relief programme aimed at helping financially distressed households and businesses settle their municipal accounts.

The programme, which came into effect on July 1, offers qualifying customers a range of relief measures, including debt write-offs, interest waivers, structured repayment plans, and amnesty for meter tampering.

Deputy Mayor and MMC for Finance Eugene Modise said the initiative balances compassion with accountability by providing relief to struggling residents while encouraging responsible payment for municipal services.

“We recognise that many households and businesses continue to face financial challenges. This programme is about restoring dignity, giving residents and businesses an opportunity to make a fresh start and ensuring they remain connected to essential municipal services,” said Modise.

He said the metro had developed the programme after assessing the economic pressures facing residents.

According to Modise, effective governance is measured not only by the services it delivers, but also by how it responds to the challenges faced by its residents.

“This debt relief programme offers practical assistance while promoting a culture of payment that is essential for sustainable service delivery.”

Under the programme, qualifying residential customers with long-term debt can have up to 70% of their historical qualifying debt written off.

Modise urged qualifying residents to settle debt that is less than 12 months old and repay the remaining qualifying balance over a period of up to 36 months.

He added that residents with municipal debt less than three years old can also have all accumulated interest written off if they pay the outstanding capital amount in full.

Businesses are also eligible for relief.

“Qualifying business customers with long-term debt may receive up to 70% debt relief by paying 24 months of outstanding debt in full, either as a once-off payment or in two equal instalments, before settling the remaining qualifying balance over six months.”

Modise said businesses with debt of less than three years can have all interest and additional charges waived by paying the original capital amount in full.

The programme also includes relief for deceased estates.

“Where all municipal debt incurred during the most recent two years is settled, and the required documentation is approved, the city will write off qualifying older debt on properties that meet the prescribed criteria.”

Modise stated that registered indigent and child-headed households will receive the greatest benefit, qualifying for a 100% write-off of municipal debt.

He said these households will only be required to pay for electricity consumption exceeding 100kWh and water usage above 12 kilolitres.

As part of the initiative, Modise said the metro has also introduced a meter tampering amnesty running until September 30.

“Residents who voluntarily declare illegal or tampered electricity meter connections during the amnesty period will not be charged tamper penalty fees, provided they agree to the installation of a compliant meter and the required protective equipment.”

Modise said the initiative is intended to improve public safety, protect the integrity of the electricity network and encourage legal compliance without creating unnecessary financial barriers.

According to him, residents with fully up-to-date municipal accounts will also be rewarded.

“They will qualify for a 25% discount on entry to selected city-owned facilities, including parks, the zoo, swimming pools, and community halls, upon presenting their latest municipal statement and a valid identity document.”

Modise urged qualifying residents and businesses to take advantage of the programme, saying it offers an opportunity to restore financial stability while helping the city maintain sustainable revenue and continue delivering essential municipal services.

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