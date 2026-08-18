The perfect device for your favourite content

As the global leader in foldables, Samsung’s innovations have moved the category forward year after year. Creating the thin, light, and durable designs, innovative AI experiences, and stunning displays that users love.

Galaxy Z Fold8, unveiled alongside the latest Galaxy Z series line-up at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, continues that legacy of innovation. Its display features all new Flex Titanium technology to make the device thin without compromising durability. The new display also creates a less visible crease for immersive viewing anytime, anywhere.

How is the Z Fold8 different from other Z series foldables?

The Z Fold8 is designed for users who want the portability and ease of a traditional bar type phone while still being able to enjoy the benefits of a tablet-like display. Its form factor allows you to move easily between time sensitive actions on the cover screen to time intensive tasks like reading, gaming, and streaming on the main display.

Galaxy Z Fold8 is Samsung’s lightest Z Fold design yet. With intuitive display ratios and long-lasting performance, making it easier to be immersed in the content, stories, and ideas that you care about.

How big is the screen?

When folded, the 5.5-inch cover screen1 feels familiar and comfortable for the short moments people return to most often, from messaging and social updates to browsing and short-form video. When unfolded, the 4 by 3 ratio and 7.6-inch main display create a larger canvas that helps users lose themselves in games and films. When rotated, the 3 by 4 display ratio is ideal for reading, offering a more comfortable way to enjoy articles, e-books, and long-form content.

Together, these display ratios are designed to make it more natural and comfortable to consume content, helping everything you do on Z Fold8 feel more immersive.

Why do the display ratios matter?

A device’s display ratio helps determine how much of the screen is used when viewing photos, videos, games, and other content. Display ratios play an important role in how efficiently content uses the available screen space. The Z Fold8’s display ratios were chosen to reflect the way many people prefer to consume content today. The main screen features a 10:16 ratio, ideal for horizontal videos, while the cover screen features a 4:3 ratio, designed for vertical viewing. Both optimise the viewing experience for the content people naturally watch on each screen.2

How is AI on the Z Fold8 different from other Z series devices?

The Z Fold8 offers a new kind of foldable experience built around the way people explore, discover, and immerse themselves in their favourite content.

Galaxy AI has been optimised for each of the form factors in the line-up, so actions feel more connected3. Multitasking is easy on the wide screens of Z Fold8,4 and AI experiences, including Gemini,5 give Galaxy users even simpler and more intuitive ways to get things done.

When will the Z Fold8 be available to purchase?

The Z8 series is available to buy now at these recommended retail prices6;

Galaxy Fold8 Ultra 1TB – R60 999

Galaxy Fold8 Ultra 512TB – R50 999

Galaxy Fold8 512GB – R45 999

Galaxy Fold8 256GB – R40 999

Galaxy Flip8 256GB – R26 999

Pre-order now and get free accessories worth up to R1 5007, free Samsung SOS+ access for 12 months8, as well as six months of Google AI Pro for free (worth over R2 500)9.

Learn more about the Z series and the full Galaxy line-up at Samsung.com.

1Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold8’s Cover Screen size is 5.5” in the full rectangle and 5.4” accounting for the rounded corners. The Main Screen size is 7.6” in the full rectangle and 7.6” accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Aspect ratios shown are approximate, based on representative model values.

2Aspect ratios shown are approximate, based on representative model values.

3Galaxy AI features track data and require compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, Samsung Health app and Samsung account.

4Side-by-Side Multi Window works with select applications.

5 Must be signed into Samsung and Google account, and be connected to a compatible Samsung Galaxy AI phone with data/internet.

6Recommended retail prices only. Prices may vary per retailer.

7 Terms and Conditions Apply.

8Terms and Conditions Apply.

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