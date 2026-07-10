Springbok stars delight fans with jersey signing at Menlyn Park

Excitement filled Menlyn Park Shopping Centre on July 9, as hundreds of rugby supporters gathered at the local Springboks supporter store for a special jersey signing session featuring four of South Africa’s rugby stars.

Springbok players Manie Libbok, Cheslin Kolbe, Cameron Hannekom, and Kurt-Lee Arendse spent the morning meeting supporters during the fan engagement event.

The event took place from 10:00–11:30 ahead of the Springboks’ upcoming international fixture on July 11.

Supporters of all ages, including Lika Atkins, Sion du Preez, Matthews Atkins, and Reinhard Swanepoel, arrived early to secure a place in the queue.

Many supporters proudly carried their Springbok jerseys, rugby balls, and other memorabilia in the hope of receiving an autograph and meeting their rugby heroes.

The atmosphere inside the shopping centre was vibrant, as families, aspiring young rugby players, and long-time Springbok supporters came together to celebrate their shared passion for the team.

Cheers erupted throughout the morning as the players greeted fans, signed items, posed for photographs and took time to chat with supporters.

Reinhart Swanepoel, Matthews Atkins, and Sion du Preez at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana Sion du Preez at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana Lika Atkins, Sion du Preez, and Matthews Atkins at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana Amber Hutton, Laken Hutton, and Liam Hutton at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana

For many, the chance to meet the players in person was a dream come true.

Children dressed in Springbok jerseys beamed with excitement as they collected signatures from players they have admired on television and on the rugby field.

The jersey signing session formed part of the Springboks’ ongoing efforts to connect with supporters beyond match day, offering fans a rare opportunity to interact with their sporting heroes in a relaxed setting.

Thando Martino said that the event was a really good experience because it’s not every day that you can go to the shopping centre down the road and meet your local heroes – people who have been on the world stage and won more than one World Cup.

“Being able to speak with them and ask them questions is a real surreal experience that happens once every blue moon, so it was a very, very amazing experience. I am wishing them luck against Scotland. They had a really good start against England, so I know they’re going to give it their all and continue on a good step in the Nations Cup,” said Martino.

Another super fan, Bohlale Maphosa, said this was an extraordinary moment for him.

“I feel super excited – this is a one-of-a-kind moment, a very special moment to see the world champions here. This is a very beautiful experience,” he said.

Andrew Pringle at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana Brian Phakathi, Duranne Govindsamy, and Aubrey Ndlovu at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana Thando Martino at the springboks jersey signing event. Image: Mpho Maduana Cameron Hannekom and supporters at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana

The signed jerseys will serve as lasting reminders of a memorable morning spent with some of the country’s biggest rugby stars.

Cheslin Kolbe and Cameron Hannekom with supporters at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana

Lika Atkins, Sion du Preez, and Matthews Atkins at the springboks jersey signing event.

Photo: Mpho Maduana

Amber Hutton and Liam Hutton at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana

Springboks Rugby players signing jerseys at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana

Logan Chisholm, Ami Chisholm, and Caitlin Chisholm at the springboks jersey signing event. Photo: Mpho Maduana



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