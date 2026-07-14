City breaks silence after missing rugby fan found dead near BRT construction site

The Tshwane Metro is aware of the tragic incident in which a man fell into an excavation within the A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) construction area on Lynnwood Road near Laerskool Pretoria-Oos.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the municipality was deeply saddened by the incident and extended sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased.

“The city is deeply saddened by the incident and extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,” said Mashigo.

According to Mashigo, the excavation forms part of an ongoing sewer pipeline installation project associated with the BRT infrastructure development.

He said the affected section of Lynnwood Road had been closed to both pedestrians and vehicles before construction started and that the work was deliberately scheduled during the current school holidays to minimise disruption to road users and nearby schools.

Mashigo added that notices had been distributed to affected stakeholders and the public ahead of the project, informing them of the planned road closures, construction activities and alternative routes.

“Appropriate traffic management and safety measures were implemented in accordance with the construction plan to restrict access to the work zone,” he said.

Mashigo said the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the relevant authorities and that it would be inappropriate for the city to speculate further.

“The city remains committed to ensuring that all infrastructure projects are undertaken with due regard for public safety,” he added.

The metro’s response comes after the family of 51-year-old Hugo van der Berg confirmed that he was found dead near a sports ground on Lynnwood Road on July 11, was their loved one.

Van der Berg, from Secunda, disappeared after attending the Springboks Test match at Loftus Versfeld.

He was last heard from shortly after the match but never returned to his vehicle.

Earlier that day, he had appeared in an interview with the SABC before the match, smiling and chatting with fellow supporters heading into the stadium.

His family launched a desperate search after he failed to return home, with a missing person poster circulating widely on social media on the evening of July 13.

Hours later, they received confirmation that the body discovered near the sports ground was Van der Berg.

His sister-in-law, Yolanda, described him as kind, saying, “Hugo was a soft-spoken person who always wanted to help others.”

A welder by trade, Van der Berg was known for lending a helping hand whenever he could.

Although he never married and had no children, his family said he had a special love for children and animals and found great joy in giving thoughtful gifts to others.

Police have opened an inquest into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Brooklyn police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed an inquest docket had been registered.

“Police have opened an inquest after a man was discovered at Lynnwood Road next to a sports ground on July 11. No arrest has been made, and investigations are ongoing,” Sibeko said.

Police have not confirmed how Van der Berg passed away.

When asked whether he had fallen into the nearby excavation, Sibeko said investigations were continuing and police could not confirm the circumstances at this stage.

The incident occurred near the corner of Lynnwood Road and Roper Street, where the metro is carrying out stormwater infrastructure upgrades and road widening as part of the ongoing A Re Yeng Line 2B project.

Following the incident, DA caucus leader Cilliers Brink and Ward 56 councillor Tiaan Dippenaar visited the scene.

In a statement, the DA alleged that Van der Berg died after falling into an open excavation at the construction site.

Brink said councillors had previously raised concerns that safety measures along the affected section of Lynnwood Road, between Herold Street and University Road, were inadequate to protect pedestrians.

The DA has called for the construction site to be further secured and for additional safety measures to be implemented while investigations continue.

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