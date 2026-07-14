Missing rugby fan Hugo van der Berg found dead near Loftus

The family of 51-year-old Hugo van der Berg has confirmed that the man found dead near a sports ground on Lynnwood Road in Pretoria on Saturday was their beloved Hugo, who disappeared after attending the Springboks’ Test match at Loftus Versfeld.

Van der Berg was last heard from shortly after the match, but never made it back to his vehicle.

Earlier that day, he had been interviewed by the South African Broadcasting Corporation ahead of the Springbok clash, smiling and chatting as thousands of supporters made their way into the stadium.

It would become his final public appearance.

Concern grew when Hugo failed to return home, prompting his family to launch a desperate search. On Monday evening, a missing-person poster was widely shared on social media.

Only hours later, the family received the devastating confirmation that Hugo was the man whose body had been discovered near a sports ground on Lynnwood Road.

His sister-in-law, Yolanda van der Berg, said the family is struggling to comprehend the loss of a man whose life was defined by kindness, generosity and compassion.

“Hugo was a soft-spoken person who always wanted to help others,” she said.

A welder by trade, Hugo was known for his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Although he never married and had no children of his own, Yolanda said he had a special love for children and animals.

“He absolutely loved children and animals. That was just who he was.”

She said Hugo found great joy in giving rather than receiving and loved surprising people with thoughtful gifts.

“He was deeply loved by everyone who knew him.”

The tragedy has become even more poignant for the family as they remember that Hugo celebrated his 51st birthday on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. Hugo lived in Secunda.

Police have since opened an inquest into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Brooklyn police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that an inquest docket has been registered.

“Police have opened an inquest after a man was discovered at Lynnwood Road next to a sports ground on July 11. No arrest has been made, and investigations are ongoing,” Sibeko said.

Police have not confirmed the circumstances surrounding Hugo’s death.

When asked whether he had fallen into an excavation at the nearby construction site, Sibeko said investigations were still under way, and police could not confirm what had happened.

The incident occurred near the corner of Lynnwood Road and Roper Street, where the City of Tshwane is carrying out stormwater infrastructure upgrades and road widening as part of the ongoing A Re Yeng Line 2B project.

Following the incident, DA caucus leader Cilliers Brink and Ward 56 councillor Tiaan Dippenaar visited the scene.

In a statement, the DA alleged that Hugo died after falling into an open excavation at the construction site.

According to Brink, councillors had previously warned that safety measures along the affected section of Lynnwood Road, between Herold Street and University Road, were inadequate to protect pedestrians.

The party has called for the site to be secured and for additional measures to be implemented to prevent similar incidents while investigations continue.

Also read: Police open inquest after man’s death near Lynnwood Road construction site

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