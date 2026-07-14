Major yoghurt recall: Check your fridge for these SPAR products

Consumers across South Africa are being urged to check their fridges after a major recall of selected SPAR yoghurt products sold nationwide.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has alerted consumers to the recall of several SPAR yoghurt products following a malfunction in a production machine that could affect the yoghurt’s taste, smell and appearance.

The recall affects selected SPAR Fat Free Yoghurt, Low Fat Yoghurt, Double Cream Yoghurt, Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt and SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt products.

The affected products all have a sell-by date of August 9, 2026, and a use-by date of August 12, 2026.

According to the NCC, the products were sold nationally through SPAR stores from June 15.

SPAR informed the commission that a machine malfunction occurred during production, resulting in what has been described as “product blowing”.

The fault may cause noticeable changes in the yoghurt’s taste, smell and appearance.

More importantly, the NCC warned that consuming affected products may cause stomach upset.

Consumers who have any of the recalled yoghurt products have been urged not to consume them.

Instead, the products should be returned to the nearest SPAR store for a full refund or exchange.

“The NCC encourages all consumers to respond promptly to product safety recalls,” the commission said.

Full list of SPAR yoghurt products recalled

The affected products are:

SPAR Low Fat Strawberry Yoghurt with Fruit 500g – barcode 6001008169632

SPAR Low Fat Passion Fruit & Orange Yoghurt 150g – barcode 6001008651298

SPAR Low Fat Passion Fruit & Orange Yoghurt 1kg – barcode 6001008652417

SPAR Low Fat Plain Yoghurt 1kg – barcode 6001008169762

SPAR Low Fat Mixed Berry Yoghurt 1kg – barcode 6001008169694

SPAR Fat Free Strawberry Yoghurt 500g – barcode 6001008170997

SPAR Fat Free Peach & Apricot Yoghurt 500g – barcode 6001008651793

SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt Strawberry & Oats 300ml – barcode 6001008728099

SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt Blackcurrant, Apple & Oats 300ml – barcode 6001008651489

SPAR Double Cream Yoghurt Black Forest 1kg – barcode 6001008804793

SPAR Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt Strawberry and White Choc 100ml – barcode 6001008804915

All the products listed in the recall have a sell-by date of August 9 and use-by date of August 12.

Consumers with questions relating to the recall can contact the NCC at ProductRecall@thencc.org.za.

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