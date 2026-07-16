House fire leaves family homeless and seeking community support

A Soshanguve family has been left homeless after their house burnt down on June 6, forcing them to seek shelter elsewhere while appealing for assistance from the public.

According to family member Rose Kgoadi, it all started about 05:30 when community members arrived at their home, accusing her brother, who is believed to struggle with substance abuse, of stealing a laptop from a resident living on the same street.

She said the owner of the laptop asked to see her brother, but he was not at home.

“We searched the house together and found a school bag, which the complainant identified as belonging to him. We then advised him to report the matter to the police,” she said.

Police later visited the Block H home but were unable to find the suspect.

Kgoadi said community members became angry, claiming they were tired of repeated thefts and break-ins they believed were linked to her brother.

She added that some residents also accused his father of protecting him, which she denied, claiming her brother had also stolen from family members, including herself.

She further alleged that some community members threatened to ‘teach them a lesson they will never forget’.

“The family suspects that someone allegedly threw a petrol bomb into my brother’s room, resulting in the fire that destroyed our home. However, no one has been identified as being responsible,” she said.

Kgoadi said the blaze reduced the family’s home to ashes.

Before the fire, the household consisted of five people: her grandfather, uncle, sister, sister’s son and herself.

Since losing their home, they have been forced to rent two rooms next door.

“My grandfather occupies one room, while my sister shares the other with her son. I have moved in with relatives; my uncle remains at the burnt house,” she said.

She added that the family is struggling to pay rent because no one is employed.

Their grandfather repairs refrigerators and relies on occasional clients to provide for the family’s daily needs, but she said work has become scarce.

Kgoadi appealed for donations of groceries, blankets, clothing, essential household items and electronic appliances to help the family recover from the loss.

She also pled for employment opportunities for her sister, saying she has been searching for work since before the fire.

“She has experience in cleaning, working as a kitchen assistant and performing general work, and we hope that securing a job will help support our grandfather and contribute towards rebuilding our home,” she said.

*Please note this article has been amended.

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