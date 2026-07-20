Castle Lager Boktown brings Springbok spirit to Pretoria

Springbok supporters turned out in their numbers for the Castle Lager Boktown fan experience, where rugby enthusiasts gathered to watch South Africa take on Wales on giant screens, enjoying live entertainment, food, and family-friendly activities.

The event once again lived up to its reputation as the ultimate destination for Springbok supporters, combining rugby with music, culture, and entertainment in a festive atmosphere.

Fans were treated to performances by some of South Africa’s biggest artists, including suited hitmaker Shekhinah and award-winning rapper Nasty C, alongside DJs who kept the crowds entertained throughout the day.

Traditional braais, food markets and fan-zone stalls added to the experience, while supervised kids’ zones and family areas ensured there was something for supporters of all ages.

Kedibone Mafogo said she had an amazing time.

“I had so much fun. I came with my boyfriend and really enjoyed every performance. The atmosphere was incredible, and the Springboks are taking it.”

Another supporter, Lelethu Mgqaliso, attended with three of her friends and described the day as unforgettable.

“We came as a group of friends and had an absolute blast. The entertainment was great, and watching the match with so many passionate supporters made the experience even more special.”

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