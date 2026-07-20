Noordwes Substation refurbishment project gathers pace after long wait

The Tshwane Metro has provided an update on the long-awaited refurbishment of the Noordwes Secondary Substation in Centurion, confirming that work is now well underway after the project officially began at the end of November 2025.

This announcement comes about eight months after the metro revealed that the vandalised substation had been handed over to the contractor, marking the end of years of uncertainty surrounding infrastructure that has been out of operation since it was vandalised in 2017.

At the time of the initial announcement, the city described the project as a critical intervention aimed at restoring electricity reliability in Olievenhoutbosch, Rua Vista, and surrounding areas.

The metro outlined that the refurbishment would be completed in phases, beginning with renovations, followed by the installation of new electrical equipment, and culminating in the reconnection of the refurbished substation to the electricity network.

Tshwane Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo has now confirmed that several key construction and refurbishment milestones have been achieved.

According to Mashigo, completed work includes cleaning the substation facility, removing rubble and stripping out and removing the old switchgear.

Mashigo mentioned renovating the building, strengthening the roof structure, painting the roof and interior, installing and painting the ceiling and upgrading access control mechanisms with improved doors and windows as well as providing a guardhouse.

Installing an electric fence and gate, fitting new interior lighting, and installing floodlights around the facility form part of these milestones.

He further stated that the remaining phases of the project are expected to be completed by no later than June 30, 2027.

“The city allocated R1-million to the project during the 2025/26 financial year, with approximately 98% of the funds already spent.”

Once completed, the refurbished substation is expected to directly benefit several extensions of Olievenhoutbosch and surrounding areas.

He explained that the upgraded infrastructure would provide stable and reliable electricity supply while also offering operational flexibility.

“This flexibility will ensure that when an electrical fault occurs, only the affected section of the network will be interrupted, allowing the remainder to continue functioning,” said Mashigo.

The refurbishment is expected to strengthen the local economy, improve public safety through reliable street lighting, and create a safer working environment for operational and maintenance personnel.

He added that the project is also intended to resolve several long-standing operational issues that have plagued the network for years.

“These problems involve unsafe working conditions due to missing control panels, bad lighting inside and outside the substation, no protection systems in the Noordwes’ supply area, and the lack of indicators and remote-control options, which have resulted in long delays in restoring power.”

Mashigo clarified that the refurbishment itself does not include major upgrades to the surrounding electricity network.

However, he confirmed that a separate multi-phased project is being implemented concurrently to strengthen the 11kV underground cable network.

He highlighted that the city has already reinforced sections of the cable network at the Serenade and Symphony bridges in Olievenhoutbosch during the previous two financial years, with additional phases planned, subject to funding availability and infrastructure priorities.

Unlike many large-scale infrastructure projects, Mashigo confirmed that there are currently no challenges or delays affecting the implementation of the refurbishment.

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya also commented on the project, stating that the Noordwes Substation refurbishment is part of a broader initiative to improve electricity supply across the area.

She explained that the project would enable the electricity supply for Olievenhoutbosch Extension 36 to be transferred from the Rua Vista Substation to the refurbished Noordwes Substation.

This transfer is expected to reduce pressure on the Rua Vista Substation and decrease the number of faults experienced on that network.

The mayor confirmed that the refurbishment remains on track for completion by June 2027.

ActionSA PR councillor Henriette Frohlich welcomed the progress, noting that residents of Thatchfield have endured electricity problems for over a decade.

She explained that the push to refurbish the Rua Vista Substation dates back to 2023, when her party submitted a motion to the city’s then-coalition partners for approval.

She added that during the 2024/25 financial year, the city replaced fragile cables feeding the Rua Vista Substation to stabilise electricity supply and reduce recurring cable faults.

“The work of stabilising the power supply in the area is ongoing. We will continue to monitor progress so as to ensure that the residents of Thatchfield know that their cries have been heard,” she added.

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