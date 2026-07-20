Swift security response leads to three cable theft arrests

Private security services apprehended three suspects in the early hours of Sunday morning after they were allegedly caught stealing railway cables alongside the railway line in Bakenkloof Street, Pretoria North.

According to Maximum Security, information regarding the alleged cable theft was received at approximately 01:25 on July 19.

Armed response officers immediately responded to the complaint and, within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene, successfully caught three suspects.

Various tools believed to have been used in the alleged crime were also recovered at the scene.

The suspects were then handed over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Maximum Security’s Nicky Smit praised the officers for their swift action, saying their rapid response helped prevent further damage to critical infrastructure.

“Our officers acted immediately after receiving the information, and within minutes they had successfully apprehended three suspects. “Their professionalism, dedication and teamwork once again demonstrate our commitment to protecting the community and assisting law enforcement in the fight against infrastructure-related crime,” said Smit.

Smit added that partnerships between private security companies, residents and the police play a crucial role in tackling crime.

“We encourage members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activity as quickly as possible. Timely information allows our teams to respond rapidly and, as this incident shows, can lead to successful arrests before further damage is done,” Smit said.

Maximum Security also extended its appreciation to the officers who responded to the complainant for their professionalism and dedication, noting that their commitment continues to make a meaningful difference in keeping the Pretoria North community safe.

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