Residents welcome improvements as metro attends to maintenance in Pretoria North

Invasive yellow bell plants have been cleared, and trees pruned along President Steyn Street were cleared by Tshwane municipal workers recently.

According to Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer, the removal of the invasive vegetation forms part of ongoing efforts to improve the appearance of public spaces while creating a cleaner and safer environment for residents.

“The clearing of invasive yellow bell plants on President Steyn Street is an important step in maintaining our public spaces.

“Removing invasive vegetation not only improves the appearance of the area but also contributes to a safer environment for everyone who uses the bridge. We remain committed to ensuring Ward 2 is clean, well maintained and welcoming for all residents,” said Meyer.

The work on President Steyn Street was completed by metro teams as part of routine maintenance in the ward.

Invasive yellow bell plants can spread rapidly if left unmanaged, often affecting surrounding vegetation and creating an untidy appearance along public roads and walkways.

In addition to the bridge clean-up, metro teams also completed tree pruning and removal work along the Danie Theron and Deetlefs Streets in Wolmer.

The maintenance is aimed at improving visibility, reducing potential safety hazards and ensuring trees do not obstruct public spaces or pose risks to residents and motorists.

Meyer thanked the municipal teams responsible for carrying out the work.

“I would like to thank the metro teams for their hard work and commitment to improving our community. Their efforts help ensure our neighbourhood remains safe, attractive and enjoyable for everyone who lives here,” he said.

Residents have also welcomed the improvements, saying regular maintenance makes a noticeable difference in the community.

Pretoria North resident Pamela van der Merwe said the clearing of the bridge has transformed the area.

“The bridge looks much cleaner than it did before. Overgrown plants can make public spaces feel neglected, so it’s encouraging to see maintenance being done. I hope this continues throughout the ward,” she said.

Another resident, Marie Botha of Wolmer, said the tree pruning was equally important.

“Trees need to be maintained before they become a danger, especially during windy weather or storms.

“It’s good to see the metro responding and keeping our streets safe while also making the neighbourhood look better,” she said.

Residents have previously raised concerns about overgrown vegetation and trees in public spaces, noting that regular maintenance improves visibility for motorists and pedestrians while contributing to a more pleasant environment.

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