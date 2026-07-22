City promises action against Stanza Bopape dumping

The Tshwane Metro has erected prohibition signs to discourage future dumping at an illegal dumping hotspot along Stanza Bopape Street, opposite the N4 in the east of Pretoria.

The city confirmed that it has already deployed teams to clear the site following community complaints and said it has also intensified efforts to tackle illegal dumping across the metro.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said a municipal inspector visited the area after the matter was reported, and the site was subsequently prioritised for clean-up.

“Following reports of the illegal dumping, a municipal inspector visited the site to assess the situation. The area was then prioritised for clean-up, and the city’s illegal dumping team was deployed on July 15 to remove the waste,” Mashigo said.

“The city carries out monthly inspections and scouting of identified illegal dumping hotspots, while complaints received through our customer care system are assessed and incorporated into our operational clean-up schedule. The Stanza Bopape site forms part of our rotational clean-up programme and also benefits from bi-weekly litter picking by the Public Areas Cleaning Team,” he said.

Although no by-law notices or fines have yet been issued in connection with the site, Mashigo said the municipality is working closely with the TMPD to improve enforcement.

Mashigo added that to discourage future dumping, the city has erected prohibition signs at the site and continues to encourage residents to play an active role in protecting the area.

“Prohibition signage has been erected to discourage illegal dumping and raise public awareness. Together with [the Botanical Garden’s] camera surveillance, these measures strengthen our monitoring efforts. We also encourage residents to help protect and maintain the site because keeping our environment clean is a shared responsibility,” Mashigo said.

He said much of the open area has been fenced off, while sections near the roadway deliberately remain open to ensure clear visibility for motorists and maintain public safety.

Mashigo said the city will continue its monthly rotational illegal dumping programme, supported by bi-weekly litter collection, as part of its long-term environmental management strategy.

“While these services are delivered within the constraints of available resources and operational capacity, the City of Tshwane remains committed to monitoring illegal dumping, implementing sustainable interventions and creating a cleaner, healthier environment for all residents and visitors,” he said.

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