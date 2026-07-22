Man arrested in Eersterust with 96 Mandrax tablets and cough syrup

A 35-year-old man has been arrested following a targeted drug operation in Eersterust, east of Pretoria, where Tshwane Metro Police officers allegedly seized suspected drugs and cough syrup.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday, July 22, by members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) Drug Unit and K9 Unit as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime in the area.

According to the TMPD, officers conducted a joint operation in Eersterust and located a male suspect who was allegedly in possession of 96 Mandrax tablets and 58 bottles (100ml each) of cough syrup.

The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to a local police station for processing.

He has been charged with contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act, as well as possession of and dealing in suspected drugs.

The TMPD said its officers remain committed to tackling crime across Tshwane through targeted enforcement operations.

The department also commended members of the Drug Unit and K9 Unit for their efforts during the successful operation.

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