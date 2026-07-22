Memorial service to celebrate life of Hugo van der Berg today

Family, friends and members of the community will gather on Wednesday to celebrate the life of Hugo van der Berg, the 51-year-old welder from Secunda whose tragic death after Saturday’s Springbok Test at Loftus Versfeld has sparked calls for accountability and a thorough investigation.

Van der Berg’s memorial service will take place at 11:00 at Kruik Gemeente, where loved ones will pay tribute to a man remembered for his kindness, generosity and quiet nature.

His sister-in-law, Yolanda van der Berg, described Hugo as a soft-spoken man who was always willing to help others.

“Hugo was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone,” she said.

A welder by trade, Hugo never married and had no children of his own, but he had a special love for children and animals.

“He absolutely loved children and animals. He also found joy in giving people gifts and making them smile.”

Earlier that day, Hugo was interviewed by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) ahead of the Springbok Test at Loftus Versfeld, smiling alongside fellow supporters before heading into the stadium. It would become his final public appearance.

His family last heard from him shortly after the match, but he never made it back to his vehicle. Following a desperate search and the circulation of a missing person alert, the family later confirmed that Hugo was the man found dead near a sports ground on Lynnwood Road.

Meanwhile, police have opened an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Hugo’s death, and investigations are ongoing.

The incident occurred near the corner of Lynnwood Road and Roper Street, where the City of Tshwane is carrying out stormwater infrastructure upgrades and road widening as part of the A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line 2B project.

The tragedy has prompted growing calls for accountability.

The VF Plus has submitted an urgent motion to the Tshwane Council calling for an independent investigation into the incident, while proposing that those responsible be held accountable should negligence be established.

The City of Tshwane has also expressed its condolences to Hugo’s family and confirmed that it is cooperating with the investigation. The metro has said the excavation formed part of an ongoing infrastructure project and that it will await the outcome of the official investigation before commenting further on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As loved ones gather to honour Hugo’s life today, Yolanda said the family hopes he will be remembered for the way he lived rather than the way he died.

“He had a gentle heart, loved people, loved animals and was always ready to help. That’s the Hugo we want everyone to remember.”

Also read: Police open inquest after man’s death near Lynnwood Road construction site

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