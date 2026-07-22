Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9:Your health companion on the wrist

Today, the all-new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 are announced. Delivering a new era of health monitoring. Where users can unlock in-depth, meaningful health insights simply by wearing these devices. To support constant wearability, the company delivers powerful innovations that maximise comfort while advancing performance with Galaxy Watch’s largest battery and brightest display ever, as well as the Snapdragon Wear® Elite Platform[1]. Serving as Samsung’s ultimate gateway to artificial intelligence (AI)-driven health intelligence, this groundbreaking premium lineup transforms complex biometric data into personalised, actionable guidance across the full spectrum of user health.

“Samsung is committed to helping people live better. We want to make the shift from reactive treatment to proactive care as seamless as possible. By integrating everyday devices with our global scale, we’re building a deeply connected health experience,” said TM Roh, CEO, president and head of the device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “The new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 represent a massive leap forward in Samsung’s health vision. By continuously tracking health data from the wrist, these new watches act as a vigilant health companion, turning daily vital signs into proactive, actionable insights and providing timely alerts.”

Galaxy Watch Ultra2: Fueling ambitions and enabling peak performance through unrivalled hardware and specialised sports tracking

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is the most powerful and advanced Galaxy Watch ever. It is built for extreme outdoor adventures and high-performance seekers who demand long-lasting performance, reliable durability, precision tracking and continuous health monitoring in extreme conditions.

The Watch Ultra2’s dedicated tracking modes for outdoor sports help users excel and safely push their limits. The Trail Run[2] feature tracks detailed elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact so users can better pace themselves and reduce injury risk. It also provides real-time hydration guidance through Nutrition Alert,[3] a new addition to the existing Sweat Loss feature. By estimating sweat loss relative to body weight, it provides guidance on when and how much to hydrate, helping users achieve their running goals.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 also supports professional diving. Rated IP69K, 10 ATM and EN13319 certified,[4] it’s not just dust- and water-resistant; it’s dive-ready. The moment the user enters the water, it can automatically track real-time diving data such as depth, time and water temperature right from their wrist.[5] Moreover, users can access advanced diving features, including ascent/descent speed tracking and safe dive limits, by using the exclusive Ultra2 Diving app expected to be available later this year. Developed with Mares[6], the world’s leading diving equipment brand, these features significantly enhance the watch’s diving capabilities.

To power these pro-level sports health features, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is built with unprecedented hardware performance. It is equipped with a massive 800 mAh battery — a 35% increase in capacity compared to the previous Ultra model. Powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, it establishes a new benchmark in power, speed and highly accurate GPS tracking for the Ultra line. The expanded display provides Samsung’s first smartwatch with 5,000 nits of brightness,[7] making clear visibility possible even under intense sunlight.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 retains its shock-resistant titanium casing to help ensure rugged durability, while also introducing enhanced comfort and stability for a broader, more diverse range of users. Despite a significantly larger battery, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 achieves an innovative slimmer[8] design that transitions seamlessly from rugged outdoor and sports activities to everyday lifestyle use. Advanced internal re-engineering significantly reduces the device’s thickness by 12% compared to the previous generation. Coupled with lighter, softer bands that reduce weight, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 delivers continuous wearability, highly precise biometric data tracking and exceptional comfort.

Galaxy Watch9: Everyday wellness with all-day comfort and a lasting battery

Galaxy Watch9 is Samsung’s ultimate everyday health companion. Designed for wellness-conscious users who want to build healthier habits through effortless, continuous activity and sleep tracking. This versatile watch turns personal biomarkers into actionable health insights, empowering users to effortlessly manage their daily routines by simply wearing it.

To maximise its role as a health companion, Galaxy Watch9 is backed by powerful hardware and an incredibly comfortable design. It features a lightweight yet durable aluminium casing that preserves Galaxy Watch’s signature cushion silhouette, refined specifically for a closer, more natural fit on the wrist. Combined with a wide range of interchangeable, soft-touch bands, Galaxy Watch9 helps ensure unmatched all-day comfort, enabling the continuous wear required to help capture accurate and consistent health data.

This exceptional wearability is powered by next-generation internal innovations. The new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform gives Galaxy Watch9 a massive boost in speed and efficiency for lag-free, seamless health monitoring. Its efficient 390 mAh battery[9] delivers dependable, around-the-clock tracking from day to night. Furthermore, a brilliant 3,000-nit display supports effortless readability and visibility under diverse lighting conditions, making it easy for users to check their health status at a glance.

AI-powered health: Comprehensive and actionable health insights

At the core of Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 are Samsung’s AI-powered health features.Galaxy Watch’s BioActive sensor captures continuous biometric data about a user’s lifestyle habits to develop a deep understanding of their health. Galaxy Watch then translates this complex biometric data into simple, proactive recommendations, helping users understand not just what is happening in their bodies, but what to do next.

The new capabilities (available on both Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9) advance Samsung’s preventive care vision by combining everyday data with years of rigorous clinical research conducted with world-renowned universities and medical institutions. Built on this foundation, Galaxy Watch is designed to deliver more accurate and meaningful health guidance across key pillars including sleep, activity, cardiovascular health and recovery.

Sleep Apnea feature [10]: Backed by new FDA clearance and AI algorithms, delivers deeper insights into breathing disruptions during sleep.

[10]: Backed by new FDA clearance and AI algorithms, delivers deeper insights into breathing disruptions during sleep. Vitals [11]: Proactively monitors a user’s personal health baseline during sleep and provides seamless alerts for significant deviations.

[11]: Proactively monitors a user’s personal health baseline during sleep and provides seamless alerts for significant deviations. Heart Health Score [12] : Provides an effortless understanding of cardiovascular wellness through a simple, actionable score and personalised lifestyle recommendations.

[12] Provides an effortless understanding of cardiovascular wellness through a simple, actionable score and personalised lifestyle recommendations. Daily Cardio Load [13]: Optimises training through tailored guidance on workout volume and estimated recovery needs.

[13]: Optimises training through tailored guidance on workout volume and estimated recovery needs. Fitness Index [14]: Delivers a holistic view of physical fitness with personalised goals to improve everyday performance.

[14]: Delivers a holistic view of physical fitness with personalised goals to improve everyday performance. Hearing[15]: Protects long-term hearing health with alerts for unsafe noise levels and detailed reports.

With these features, users can gain access to intelligent, personalised insights that empower them to seamlessly manage their long-term wellness journey and reach their goals.

Purpose-built band collections: Designed for every lifestyle

A smartwatch should be as unique as the user, and both Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 offer a range of diverse band options to fit every lifestyle.

Because elite performance demands the right gear for the right moment, Samsung offers a specialised collection of Ultra bands. Whether users are tackling rugged terrain, diving deep or heading into a business meeting, they have the flexibility to choose the band tailored to their specific purpose and environment, ensuring optimal functionality without compromising on style. Users have the following options to choose from:

Marine Band: an even lighter, breathable silicone band designed for all-day adventures and extreme conditions.

an even lighter, breathable silicone band designed for all-day adventures and extreme conditions. Pe akF orm Band: a hybrid material band delivering a premium finish optimised for both elegance and athletic performance.

a hybrid material band delivering a premium finish optimised for both elegance and athletic performance. Trail Band: a classic fabric band featuring enhanced breathability and a fit for lasting comfort, even during demanding outdoor activities like running.

Designed with ultimate self-expression in mind, the expansive new Watch9 band collection empowers users to showcase their personal style and customise their look. Featuring innovative new materials and a vibrant spectrum of colours, these bands maximise comfort across diverse activities, from intense workouts to your everyday routines:

Sports Band: a thinner, softer all-rounder for ultimate comfort and effortless transitions from workouts to daily life.

a thinner, softer all-rounder for ultimate comfort and effortless transitions from workouts to daily life. Misty Band : crafted from premium soft silicone that securely wraps around the wrist for a stable fit. Featuring subtle and soft two-tone colours, it delivers a sophisticated look that effortlessly complements a user’s everyday style.

: crafted from premium soft silicone that securely wraps around the wrist for a stable fit. Featuring subtle and soft two-tone colours, it delivers a sophisticated look that effortlessly complements a user’s everyday style. Fabric Band: a lightweight, breathable daily band offering maximum comfort, even during sleep.

Samsung Care+: Quick access to diagnostics and more

To give users peace of mind after upgrading, Samsung Care+[16] offers comprehensive protection with fast repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty coverage and certified expert support at home and abroad, making it easier to stay covered wherever life takes them.

Additionally, Galaxy Watch users can manage their Samsung Care+ plan from the Warranty and Care menu available on Galaxy mobile phones running on One UI 9. This is a new settings hub that gives users quick access to warranty information, self-diagnostics, repair requests, remote support and Samsung Care+ services — all from their mobile phone.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 come with exclusive subscription trial benefits:

Strava 60-Day Free Trial [17] : Users canstart training with the world’s most active community, where millions across the world track every effort and cheer each other on. But Strava goes beyond training — users can connect with their community and discover new running routes by tracking workouts directly on their watch, then opening the Strava app on their mobile phone. To activate a free trial, users can open the Strava mobile app, go to Settings and tap the Samsung offer.

Users canstart training with the world’s most active community, where millions across the world track every effort and cheer each other on. But Strava goes beyond training — users can connect with their community and discover new running routes by tracking workouts directly on their watch, then opening the Strava app on their mobile phone. To activate a free trial, users can open the Strava mobile app, go to Settings and tap the Samsung offer. iFIT 2-Month Free Trial[18]: Users can explore global destinations with elite iFIT trainers and track workouts directly on their watch. To activate a free trial, users can open the Samsung Health app on

their mobile phone and tap promotion in the Settings menu.

Availability[19]

Together with the new Galaxy Z series, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 expands Samsung’s AI ecosystem, bringing life companion experiences across every form factor, from wrist to pocket to home.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 will be available in a 47 mm size, while Galaxy Watch9 will be available in two sizes: 40 mm and 44 mm. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 users will be able to choose from Titanium Silver or Titanium Gray. Meanwhile, the40mm Galaxy Watch9 will be available in Cream and Graphite, while the 44mm Galaxy Watch9 will be available in Graphite and Silver.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 will be available at these recommended retail prices[20];

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 – R14,999

Galaxy Watch9 SML LTE – R8,999

Galaxy Watch9 SML BT – R7,999

To learn more about Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9, please visit: Samsung Newsroom or Samsung.com.

Specification

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 Galaxy Watch9 Colour *Available colours may vary by market, carrier or retailer 47mm: Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray 44mm: Graphite, Silver 40mm: Graphite, Cream Dimensions & Weight 47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 10.umm (61.5g) 44mm: 46.0 x 43.7x 8.6mm (34.0g) 40mm: 42.7 x 40.4x 8.6mm (31.5g) Display Sapphire Crystal – 47mm: 1.52”-inch (38.5 mm), 498×498

Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display, up to 5,000 nits Sapphire Crystal – 44mm: 1.47-inch (480×480) – 40mm: 1.34-inch (438×438) Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display, up to 3,000 nits Processor Qualcomm SDW6100 (Penta-Core, 3nm) Memory & Storage 2GB memory + 64GB storage 2GB memory + 32GB storage Battery 800mAh – 44mm : 445mAh 40mm: 390mAh Charging High-Frequency Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 7) UI One UI 9 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal Sensor + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal Sensor + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz+5GHz, NFC, L1+L5 Dual-Frequency GPS LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz+5GHz, NFC, L1+L5 Dual-Frequency GPS Durability & Water Resistance 10ATM+ / IP69K / MIL-STD-810H /

EN13319 5ATM + / IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 13.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory * Device activation is only available after connecting to a smartphone that supports Google Mobile Services. Compatible devices may vary by market, carrier or device brand.

[1] Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

[2] Trail Run is available on Android phones (Android 13 or above) and requires the Samsung Health app (v7.0 or above). Samsung account login required. Service only available with Galaxy Watch Ultra2.

[3] To activate Nutrition Alert, user should go to the exercise settings and enable the Nutrition feature. Please note that the Nutrition Alert is only supported for certain specific activities.

[4] Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has a water resistance rating of 100 metres according to the ISO22810 standard. The test was conducted in 5% salt water and 4 ppm chlorine water. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is also water resistant with an IPX8 rating based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes and an IPX9K rating based on lab test conditions for water resistance against powerful water jets. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has obtained EN13319, which is a standard applicable to instruments measuring water depth by the environmental pressure as used by divers and also the dive time in certain conditions. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and can diminish over time. If device has been exposed to seawater, user should rinse it in freshwater and dry after use. Refer to the user manual for further information, including care/use instructions. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is dust resistant with an IP6X rating based on lab test conditions by a third party: 2 kg of talc powder (max. diameter of 0.05 mm) per cubic metre was blown into a test chamber housing the device (air pressure within device kept below surrounding air) for 2 hours. Dust resistance may vary by actual usage conditions. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has obtained MIL-STD-810H Certification: high/low temperature, altitude, humidity, immersion, salt fog, dust, vibration, drop, etc. MIL-STD-810H is a standardised form of testing designed by the U.S. military to accurately assess device limitations. Real-world usage may vary by specific environmental conditions used in the testing. Extreme conditions not guaranteed. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 withstands temperatures ranging from -20°C to 55°C while being worn on the wrist, based on results from internal lab tests conducted by Samsung. Actual performance may vary depending on the environment where it is used. In very high or low temperatures, charging may be blocked, certain functions may be automatically terminated or unavailable, or the watch may shut down automatically for safety. Additionally, battery performance can be adversely affected at low temperatures.

[5] To use the features, activation from the Watch is needed (Settings> Advanced feature>Auto launch on dive> Depth “On”)

[6] Starting later this year, these diving features developed with Mares will be exclusively available on Galaxy Watch Ultra2 for the next two years on Wear OS smartwatches

[7] Based on market research of globally released smartwatches as of June 2026. The 5,000-nit specification refers to the localised peak brightness achieved under high ambient light, and full-screen brightness may differ. Actual brightness may vary or be limited depending on environmental factors, device temperature and usage conditions.

[8] Compared to the previous Galaxy Watch Ultra.

[9] Galaxy Watch9 40mm.

[10] Requires a Galaxy smartphone running Android 12 or above. Do not use feature if you are pregnant or have previously been diagnosed with sleep apnea. Only for users 18 years and older. Intended to detect signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea over a 2-night period. Does not replace diagnosis or treatment by a healthcare professional. Sleep apnea feature is currently available in select countries. Feature requires at least 2 days of sleep data within a span of 10 days (the 2 days do not necessarily have to be consecutive, but must be recorded within those 10 days). Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition. Sleep apnea risk detection is for personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice. To check for signs of Sleep Apnea, Galaxy Watch (Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch7 and later released Galaxy Watch series with Wear OS 7.0) and Galaxy smartphone with Android OS 12 or above are required.

[11] Not intended for use in the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition. If you have health concerns, be sure to see a medical professional. Vitals requires sleep data of at least 7 nights. Vitals is available on Android phones (Android 11 or above) and requires the Samsung Health app (v7.0 or above). Samsung account login required. To use Vitals, it is necessary to wear a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring while sleeping.

[12] Available on upcoming Galaxy Watch with One UI 9. Requires a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, Samsung Health app v7.0 and Samsung account. Requires initial setup wearing watch for 24 hours (including while awake and asleep). Heart Health Score software functions are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

[13] Daily cardio load is available on Android phones (Android 10 or above) and requires the Samsung Health app (v7.0 or above). Samsung account login required. Service only available with Galaxy Watch7 or above with One UI 9 Watch or above. To use this feature, at least 7 days of activity records are required, while 28 days of continuous wear is recommended for optimal accuracy. Please note that values may increase in daily situations where heart rate rises, such as during tension, anxiety, or stress.

[14] Fitness index is available on Android phones (Android 10 or above) and requires the Samsung Health app (v7.0 or above). Samsung account login is required. Service only available with Galaxy Watch7 or above with One UI 9 Watch or above. To use the features, at least one measurement each of BIA and VO2 Max is required, along with two days of activity records and step count data.

[15] Feature must be activated from the Watch to be used (Samsung Health > Hearing > Settings > Sound Monitoring “On”).

[16] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and a deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefits, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/samsung-care-plus/. Care at home & abroad: When in need of Samsung Care+ services during travel, contact the visiting country/region’s local customer service center in advance for Samsung Care+ availability.

[17] Free 60-day Strava subscription trial promotion is available worldwide, excluding Belarus, China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, sanctioned parts of Ukraine and South Korea. Terms and Conditions Apply.

[18] Free 2-month iFIT subscription trial promotion is available only in the following 23 markets: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Terms and Conditions Apply.

[19] Colour and size availability may vary by market or region.

[20] Recommended retail prices only. Prices may vary per retailer.