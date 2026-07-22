Slovo Winterveld rehabilitation programme offers lifeline to more than 500 residents

The Community Oriented Substance Use Programme (COSUP) Centre in Slovo Winterveld is continuing to transform lives through its holistic approach to substance use recovery, with more than 500 residents currently benefiting from its integrated healthcare and social support services.

This emerged during a recent visit by the Chairperson of the Tshwane metro’s Section 79 Oversight Committee for Health, Peggy de Bruin.

The visit formed part of the committee’s ongoing responsibility to monitor healthcare service delivery and evaluate programmes designed to improve the well-being of communities across the city.

De Bruin received a comprehensive briefing on the operations of the centre and engaged with community health workers, peer educators, administrative staff and other personnel responsible for delivering services to residents affected by substance use.

Established in 2019, the Slovo Winterveld COSUP Centre provides far more than addiction treatment.

The facility offers a range of integrated healthcare and social services. These include harm reduction through needle and syringe exchange programmes, psychosocial support, outreach initiatives, family planning services, childhood immunisation, HIV and tuberculosis-related support, referrals to healthcare and social services, and assistance with obtaining identity documents and accessing other government services.

The oversight visit also provided an opportunity for staff to discuss the centre’s achievements, operational challenges and the positive impact its services continue to have within the community.

“One of the most inspiring moments of the visit was meeting a peer educator whose own life had been transformed through the programme.

“After overcoming drug addiction with the support of COSUP, he now works at the centre, using his lived experience to mentor and encourage others on their own recovery journeys,” said De Bruin.

She said his story illustrates the programme’s long-term success in not only helping individuals overcome addiction but also empowering them to become active contributors within their communities.

De Bruin praised the commitment and professionalism of the centre’s staff, noting that their work extends beyond healthcare by addressing the broader social challenges often linked to substance use.

She said the programme demonstrates the importance of treating people with dignity while providing practical support that enables them to rebuild their lives.

“The positive impact of the Slovo Winterveld COSUP Centre is evident in the lives it continues to change every day.

“It demonstrates the value of integrated, community-based healthcare services that not only treat substance use but also empower individuals to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society,” said De Bruin.

She added that by connecting vulnerable individuals with essential healthcare, social support and government services, the centre is strengthening families and creating healthier, more resilient communities.

The chairperson reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that healthcare facilities across the metro are adequately resourced to deliver quality, accessible and dignified services to residents.

She said the Section 79 Oversight Committee for Health will continue monitoring healthcare facilities and programmes across the metro to ensure residents receive the services they deserve and that initiatives such as COSUP continue to improve public health outcomes.

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