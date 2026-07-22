What's On in Pretoria?

WEDNESDAY

Liggiefees Nagmark @ Hoërskool Wonderboom – 22–25 Julie

Unieke aandmark-ervaring onder duisende skitterende liggies. Kosstalletjies, handgemaakte produkte, geskenke en dekor. Live vermaak: musiek, kore en revue. Kaartjies beskikbaar deur Quicket. 18:00–21:00.

THURSDAY

Bad Art Night @ Karoo Café, Lynnwood Road

We’re starting something new at Karoo Café – a space where creativity is celebrated without judgement, criticism, or expectations. Bring your sketchbook, paints, pencils, watercolours, knitting, embroidery, colouring book or whatever creative project you’ve been meaning to spend time on. Enquiries: 074 834 4414.

Eve Song: A Happening @ 2-1 Gallery, University of Pretoria – Jul 23–Aug 12

Eve Song: A Happening is a performance and exhibition project combining visual and musical arts, reinterpreting the biblical figure of Eve through a feminist lens. July 23 opening starts at 18:00. RSVP for access code: Zita Oranje rsvp.upstudentgallery@gmail.com

FRIDAY

Tequila Day Mini Fest @ Boiler Room Bar, 558 Graaff Reinet Street, Faerie Glen

Featuring Takhaar, Smoke & Honey. Grab your favourite people and get ready to dance! Collect your Tequila Passport and make your way through a variety of tequilas. There will also be tequila cocktails. Starts 19:00. Enquiries: 068 583 2560.

Winter Ballet Gala @ AfriForum theatre, Greenlyn Village Centre

Presented by Mzansi Ballet and the South African International Ballet Competition, and staged by Dirk Badenhorst, the gala features world-class dancers from Russia, Cuba, the UK, and South Africa, including medallists from the South African International Ballet Competition. Audiences can enjoy iconic pas de deux from Don Quixote (Minkus) and Swan Lake (Tchaikovsky), alongside The dying swan (Saint-Saëns) and contemporary works by Angela Revie, Jayd Swart and Mario Gaglione. Two shows at 15:00 & 19:00. Bookings: tixsa.co.za. Enquiries: 066 420 6181.

SATURDAY

CERT Christmas in July: Naughty or Nice Blood Drive @ Lewende Woord Centurion

There will be food & market stalls, live entertainment, live broadcast by LekkerFM, jumping castles, emergency service demonstrations and blood donations by SANBS. Bring 1 tin of non-perishable food. Starts 08:00 until late. Enquiries: 087 095 3556.

Cuddle, play & adoption day @ Waltloo SPCA

Come join the Purpose for Paws community project. What to look forward to: Food, Coffee & pancakes available to purchase, great music and good vibes, and the chance to meet, play with and even adopt animals looking for their forever home. Remember, there’s absolutely no pressure to adopt. Everyone is welcome to simply come along, spend time with the animals and show them some love. Your presence alone makes their day brighter. Come give back to the community, one paw at a time. Donations can still be made on the day. Starts 09:00. Enquiries: 012 803 5219.

Fire Festival 2026 @ corner of Garstfontein & Tierpoort

Join us for a full day and night of fire, rhythm, and connection. Whether you’re coming to drum, dance, perform, browse the market, or simply soak in the atmosphere – this is where you want to be. Gates open at 14:00, with a relaxed, family-friendly vibe, and a vibrant market. The energy builds from 17:00 with a family and novice drumming session, followed by the full drumming circle at 18:00 – bringing everyone together in one heartbeat. At 19:00, the Fire Dancing Competition lights up the night, showcasing powerful performances and creative fire artistry. Info & bookings: WhatsApp 083 311 0025.

Lamb Champs Pretoria @ Harlequins Rugbyklub

Honderde skaapboere gaan kop-aan-kop meeding vir die titel van beste lam in Suid-Afrika. Elke kaartjie sluit toegang tot lamproeë van die mededingende spitte in. Gaste kan deur die dag porsies geniet wat by die verskillende spitte bedien word, solank voorraad hou. Lewendige optredes deur top Suid-Afrikaanse kunstenaars. Skaapkop-eetkompetisie, woldra-kompetisie, biertent, uitstallerstalletjies en groot toegewyde kinderspeelarea. 10:00–20:00. Kaartjies via webtickets.

Litchi Vintage Thrift Market @ 198 Long Street, Waterkloof

Every last Saturday of the month. Curated vintage finds and pre-loved treasures. Starts 09:00–15:00.

Market Day for Wollies @ MalHuis, 450 Myburgh Street, Capital Park

Come support local small businesses, big variety of stalls. Come meet & greet Farming Blonde Kyk wat doen ‘n Blazer! She will also be having her own stall with her Beautiful Clothing Range, available to be purchased on the day. Please bring a bag of dog or cat food or a blanket for Wollies Animal Project and come meet the amazing Wollies team. Starts 12:00–17:00. Enquiries: 012 030 3441.

O meno o pouse met Arina de Witt @ Fairtree Atterbury teater

Deur PG du Plessis. ’n Intieme, humoristiese en roerende kabaret oor Bets – afgetree, alleen en vasgevang in die stiltes van wat kon gewees het. Bets het gewag. Gewag vir die liefde, vir die regte tyd, vir die vraag… en haar drome in ’n kas gesit saam met n trourok en ongestuurde briewe. Sy het gewag. Vir liefde. Vir toestemming. Vir môre. Vandag gee sy alles weg… maar gaan haal haar drome, sonder spyt. Ouderdomsbeperking: 13. Begin: 11:00. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

Richard van der Westhuizen 40 @ AfriForum Teater, Green Village sentrum

Ons vier die merkwaardige loopbaan van Richard van der Westhuizen – ’n kunstenaar wat al diep spore in die Afrikaanse vermaaklikheidsbedryf getrap het. Vir meer as vier dekades lank voer Richard gehore mee – vanaf sy verhoogdebuut in Die Van Aardes van Grootoor in 1979 tot sy onvergeetlike vertolking van die temalied vir Ballade vir ’n Enkeling, asook bekroonde rolle in teaterproduksies, gewilde TV-reekse, rolprente én ’n musiekloopbaan wat goue status behaal het. Met Richard van der Westhuizen en Andrew Roos (klavier). 15:00. Kaartjies via tixsa.co.za Navrae: 066 420 6181.

Wonderboom Basaar @ Marjoramlaan 219, Wonderboom

Bring jou familie, vriende en hondekinders saam vir ’n spesiale dag met heerlike kosstalletjies, kattebakverkope, kinderspeletjies, ’n lootjiekompetisie en ’n prettige hondeskou vir ons vierpotige besoekers. 09:00–13:00. Navrae: Lilian 083 255 2082

XMAS in July @ Propaganda, Thabo Sehume & Struben streets

Nyekx Birthday Celebration, join three floors of fun & entertainment. Dress code: Smart Casual. Featuring Afrikan Roots and the best Amapiano & House music. No under 18s. Starts 17:00. Enquiries: 012 321 5774.

SUNDAY

Explore Loftus Versveld @ Loftus Versveld stadium, 440 Kirkness Street, Arcadia

Experience the iconic venue, discover the history, hear stories of legendary players and enjoy behind-the-scenes access: from the changing rooms and media facilities to the players’ tunnel. Starts 11:00–12:30. Tickets on Quicket. Enquiries: 083 232 3000.

Premier Padel Tour P1 @ Sun Arena Time Square – July 26–Aug 2

See the world’s elite men’s and women’s players playing professionally in one of the world’s most iconic sporting cities for the first time. Starts 09:00. Tickets via ticketmaster.co.za. Enquiries: 011 506 3200

COMING SOON

Rooted The Capital City Night Market @ Irene Dairy Farm, Centurion – July 31

An evening filled with incredible food, live music, shopping, good drinks, and the best atmosphere under the trees. No pets. Starts 16:00–21:00. Enquiries: 012 667 4822.

Scheppel: Cinema Music from the movies @ Fairtree Atterbury teater – July 31

A spectacular new concert experience celebrating the unforgettable music of the silver screen. From the worlds of Hans Zimmer and John Williams, to the timeless romance of Doctor Zhivago and A Summer Place… The Avengers, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Interstellar. Audiences can look forward to iconic themes from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, James Bond, The Godfather, Jurassic Park, The Mission, Braveheart, Last of the Mohicans, Game of Thrones, Indiana Jones, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Lion King, and many more. Starts 19:00. Tickets via seatme.co.za

Winterkuiermark @ NG Skuilkrans Gemeente – 31 Julie & 1 Aug

Zoid Psalm kom na Skuilkrans NG Gemeente toe! Kaartjies is reeds beskikbaar op Quicket. Kom vroeg vir eet- en drinkgoed by die heerlike Winterkuiermark! Navrae: 012 804 7787.

Winter Festival @ Casablanca Manor Wedding, Function and Conference Venue, Plot 121, Donkerhoek – Aug 1 & 2

A full weekend of potjiekos competitions (Aug 1), cake displays (Aug 2), live music, food & craft markets, and family fun. Every ticket you buy helps fund work supporting families and individuals living with Down syndrome. Get your tickets on Quicket.

Christmas in August @ Husky Heaven Rescue, 188 Bodley Road, Laezonia, Centurion – Aug 1

Come support a worthy cause. Food and beverages and merchandise for sale. Proceeds go towards organisation and rescues. Bring one tin of food for entrance. Starts 10:00–15:00. Enquiries: WhatsApp Jade 084 256 2245 or Brenda 076 643 1482.

Flames for Africa @ Lavender Kontreimark, Wonderboom – Aug 1–2

Braai competition (Sunday), classic car show (Saturday), open air market, live music Steve Hofmeyr. Starts Saturday 09:00–17:00; Starts Sunday 10:00–14:00.

Potjiekos Competition @ 515 Meerlust Crescent, Roodeplaat – Aug 1

Head judge is Ronel Bezuidenhout from The Capital Hotel School. There will be great food and great company for a greater cause. Proudly supporting animals and raising awareness for cancer.

Free Aerobics & Self Defence @ Rockfalls Ranch, Erasmia – Aug 2

Fun workout for all fitness levels. Learn practical skills to build confidence, awareness and safety. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes, bring a water bottle, towel and positive energy. Starts 11:00–12:00. Enquiries: 082 227 8815.

InsideOut Winter Winefest @ InsideOut Rockfields, Lenchen Avenue, Rooihuiskraal North, Centurion – Aug 2

Featuring 20+ exceptional wine farms, artisan stalls and live music. Kids play area. Starts 10:30–17:00. Enquiries: 012 880 5181.

Eve Song: A Happening – Lecture Recital @ 2-1 Gallery, University of Pretoria – Aug 4

Immersive gallery viewing and performance centred on Jake Heggie’s song cycle Eve-Song, which interprets the biblical figure of Eve through a contemporary feminist and postmodernist lens. The performance will be held against a backdrop of visual and multimedia artworks which explores Eve as a multifaceted character: woman, (m)other, over, and child. Starts 13:30. RSVP for access code: Zita Oranje rsvp.upstudentgallery@gmail.com

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