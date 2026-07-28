Scammers exploit debt relief programme, metro warns

The Tshwane Metro has issued an urgent warning to residents to remain vigilant against scammers exploiting its recently launched Debt Relief Incentive Programme by charging illegal application fees or claiming to offer assistance with payment.

Deputy Mayor and MMC for Finance, Eugene Modise, said the programme, which came into effect on July 1, is entirely free and that there is no charge for residents applying for repayment plans.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city has become aware of attempts by fraudsters to exploit residents seeking financial relief.

“The City of Tshwane Debt Relief Incentive Programme is free of charge,” said Mashigo.

He added that applications and enquiries should only be made through official metro customer care centres and authorised municipal channels.

Mashigo urged residents to report suspicious activity and avoid unofficial intermediaries promising quicker approvals or guaranteed debt write-offs.

“The City of Tshwane will not be held liable for payments made to third parties, unauthorised payment arrangements or applications submitted through unofficial channels.

“If anyone asks you to pay a fee to access the Debt Relief Incentive Programme, it is not an official City of Tshwane process,” Mashigo added.

The Debt Relief Incentive Programme is aimed at helping financially distressed households, businesses and vulnerable residents settle their municipal accounts while improving the city’s revenue collection.

Under the programme, qualifying residential customers with long-term debt may receive relief of up to 70% on qualifying historical municipal debt, provided they meet the prescribed conditions.

Modise said businesses may also qualify for debt relief of up to 70%. Registered indigent and child-headed households may qualify for a full write-off of their qualifying municipal debt.

“The programme also offers interest waivers for certain qualifying accounts, structured repayment plans, relief for deceased estates and a temporary amnesty for residents who voluntarily declare illegal or tampered electricity meter connections before the end of September.”

Modise said the programme was designed to provide meaningful financial relief while encouraging responsible payment for municipal services.

Residents interested in applying have been urged to visit their nearest metro customer care centre, where officials will assist them free of charge.

The metro reiterated that protecting residents from scams remains a priority and encouraged the public to use only official municipal channels when seeking assistance with the Debt Relief Incentive Programme.

Residents who suspect fraudulent activity or are approached by individuals requesting payment for debt relief applications should report the matter to the metro immediately.

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