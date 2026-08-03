Crackdown yields millions in counterfeit goods

The SAPS led a week-long operation throughout the provinces’ districts, clamping down on the counterfeit product market and recovering about R28-million in counterfeit and illicit goods.

The operations took place from July 27 to July 30 to combat the manufacturing, distribution and sale of counterfeit, contraband and illicit goods across the province.

Conducted by the Provincial Counterfeit Unit, working with brand protection representatives and other law enforcement partners, the parties executed a series of search-and-seizure operations across Pretoria, West Rand, Sedibeng, and Johannesburg districts, resulting in the recovery of multimillion-rand worth of goods.

Officers executed a search-and-seizure warrant at business premises in Pretoria Central, Tshwane District on July 27. Police confiscated 109 counterfeit HP toner cartridges with an estimated value of R327 000.

Other successes throughout the week included 1 125 counterfeit and illicit items, including counterfeit consumables, cellphone accessories and shoes, as well as illicit honey, poison and pharmaceutical products, to an estimated value of R176 000 recovered at Kagiso, West Rand District.

They also recovered 129 counterfeit consumables, socks and shoes valued at around R31 000 in Evaton, Sedibeng District, where four shops were visited.

During the operation, police searched three storage units, resulting in the seizure of 10 350 pairs of counterfeit shoes valued at around R16-million in Randburg, and 44 350 counterfeit clothing items and shoes valued at around R11 000 in Heidelberg.

The total seizure from the Johannesburg operation amounted to 54 700 counterfeit items with an estimated value of about R27-million.

“Gauteng SAPS will continue to work closely with government departments, brand owners and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that those involved in the illicit trade of counterfeit goods are brought to justice,” said police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel