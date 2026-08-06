Food pantry runs low, Alpha Care appeals for donations

As supplies of food and pet feed run dangerously low, Alpha Care Family is appealing to residents across Pretoria east and surrounding communities to help replenish its food pantry.

Since its inception, the initiative has distributed approximately 67 donations.

According to Alpha Care Family public relations officer Cherise de Beer they do not set a fixed number of families to assist each month, as support depends on the cases they receive.

De Beer, the organisation’s food pantry has been depleted after months of assisting families in need.

“Our food pantry shelves are starting to look a little empty, and we’re once again reaching out to our incredible community for support,” said De Beer.

She said the generosity of residents over the past few months had enabled the organisation to assist countless families and individuals experiencing difficult circumstances.

De Beer added that this is why their stock of non-perishable food and pet food has run low.

One of the organisation’s most urgent needs is dog food, as several of the families receiving assistance also rely on support to care for their pets.

“We are especially in urgent need of dog food. We currently have families with pets relying on us for assistance, and our dog food supplies have been completely depleted. Any donation, whether a small bag or a large one, will make an immediate difference,” she said.

The organisation is appealing for donations of non-perishable food items, including rice, maize meal, pasta, noodles, tinned foods, peanut butter and other pantry staples.

De Beer said fresh vegetables, meat where possible, and cat food are also needed.

The latest appeal follows a previous donation drive during which Alpha Care Family said it had between four and five families in urgent need of assistance.

The organisation continues to provide practical support to households experiencing difficult circumstances through food parcels.

De Beer encouraged residents to remember that every contribution, regardless of its size, can make a meaningful difference.

“Every donation, no matter how big or small, helps us continue providing practical support to those who need it most.”

Residents who would like to help can contact Alpha Care Family directly to arrange donation collection.

“We thank our community for always standing with us and making a difference in the lives of families and animals in our community,” De Beer said.

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