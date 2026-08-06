Moot police bust suspected car thief following chase

The Moot SAPS recently arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle following a car chase on Steve Biko Road.

The Moot Crime Prevention Units were conducting patrols on August 5 when, at 04:20, they noticed two vehicles, a white VW Polo sedan and a white SUV, parked facing opposite directions under suspicious circumstances.

Police spokesperson for the Tshwane District, Captain Johan van Dyk, said when police attempted to approach the vehicles along 9th Avenue, Wonderboom South, the VW took off, prompting a chase.

“The suspect drove recklessly, including travelling against oncoming traffic along Steve Biko Road, placing the lives of other road users at serious risk. The pursuit ended when the suspect turned into Annie Botha Street, where he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a stormwater drain, causing damage to the vehicle,” Van Dyk said.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by police a short distance away,

With the assistance of Cartrack personnel, the VW was confirmed to be reported stolen.

The other vehicle, the SUV, was also impounded pending investigation to determine if it is linked to other vehicle-related crimes and to identify and trace the suspect’s accomplices.

The suspect was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and is expected to appear before the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on August 6.

The Tshwane District Commissioner, Major-General Samuel Thine, commended the police officers for their vigilance, professionalism and commitment.

Any residents with information related to this case are urged to contact their local authorities.

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