Ageing sewer line forces road closure in Pretoria Gardens

Residents and motorists living in and around Pretoria Gardens should take note of ongoing maintenance at the corner of Van Der Hoff Road and Gustav Adolf Street, where Tshwane Metro is repairing a 40-year-old sewage line.

A trench has been excavated across Gustav Adolf Street, resulting in the closure of the road at the affected section.

Motorists are urged to avoid the affected section, use alternative routes, exercise extreme caution when approaching the area, and be mindful of municipal workers, pedestrians, and construction activity.

Ward 1 councillor Leon Kruyshaar said the sewage line has been causing issues in the ward and is grateful for the city’s assistance following numerous complaints.

“The pipes out here are probably 40–50 years old.”

Kruyshaar said the pipes were made of paper and tar.

“A lot of these pipes went into this area, so I foresee a lot of problems coming our way; hence the reason we’ll have to start asking for better services. “We want new infrastructure put in, especially to have those pipes replaced because if it starts here, this is just the beginning,” Kruyshaar said.

The ward councillor has also raised concerns about the safety of municipal workers working inside the trench and plans to raise them with the on-site supervisors.

Kruyshaar said the municipality’s responsibility is to ensure that all required occupational health and safety measures are in place and that employees and contractors are not exposed to unnecessary risks while carrying out this essential infrastructure work.

“These pipes are extremely deep.” He added that the whole area has been closed off. “I hope that they can expedite this as quickly as possible so that we can have this road reopened.”

He said the road closure was highly undesirable for businesses.

“It is obstructing traffic flow, and a lot of residents have been complaining about a lack of communication. This has been an issue for the past two months.”

He thanked the Water and Sanitation Department and everyone involved for their efforts to resolve the issue quickly.

He estimated that the work will be done by Monday or Tuesday.

Gustav Adolf Street is one of the main roads leading into Pretoria Gardens, and motorists in particular are being asked to adhere to the rules of the road and not to try to drive through the work site to beat traffic.

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