Water pipeline burst threatens supply to multiple reservoirs

The Tshwane Metro has warned residents of potential water supply disruptions after Rand Water reported a burst on its B4 pipeline, which supplies the Palmiet Booster Pumping Station.

The incident has forced the water utility to reduce pumping at the Palmiet system to 70% while repairs are underway, affecting numerous reservoirs and communities across the metro.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the burst was discovered following extensive investigations that were launched after trips were recorded at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant on Thursday morning.

Technicians are currently isolating the damaged section of the pipeline, and the extent of the repairs still needs to be determined before a completion timeline can be provided.

Mashigo said the municipality is closely monitoring the situation and urged residents to use water responsibly.

“The City of Tshwane has been notified by Rand Water about a burst at its B4 pipeline supplying the Palmiet Booster Pumping Station. Residents are urged to continue using water sparingly to avoid the quick depletion of affected reservoirs. “The city apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the repairs and consumers will be kept updated on developments,” said Mashigo.

The affected reservoirs include Akasia, Akasia East and Akasia West, Doringkloof, Ga-Rankuwa East, Ga-Rankuwa West and Ga-Rankuwa Industrial, Hospital Hill, Kruisfontein, Klipfontein, Klipgat, Mabopane Main, Mabopane Res, Mabopane Central, Magaliesberg/Rosslyn, Rama City Meter, Soshanguve DD, Soshanguve L, Plot 56 Strydfontein Meter, Rosslyn Ext 15 Meter, RW Direct 2 (SAB), Winterveldt, Atteridgeville High-Level, Laudium and Atteridgeville Low-Level.

Additional reservoirs impacted by the reduced pumping include Bakenkop, Brakfontein, Blair Atholl High Zones, Clifton, Clifton Tower, Klapperkop Nature, Louwlardia, Rooihuiskraal, Thaba Tshwane Meter, Erasmia, Florauna High-Level and Low-Level, Findlay, Heights High-Level and Low-Level, Heuweloord, Kosmosdal Connection, Mnandi, Mnandi High Zones, Pretoria West High-Level and Low-Level, Iscor and Lotus Gardens.

The list of affected infrastructure further includes Hercules East, Hercules West, Raslouw, Pierre van Ryneveld, Pretoriusrand, Cornwall Hill, The Reeds, Saulsville, Salvokop, Suiderberg, Wonderboom, Magalies, Rooiwal, Sunderland Ridge and Valhalla reservoirs.

Areas supplied stretch across large parts of Pretoria, including Akasia, Pretoria North, Rosslyn, Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Centurion, Midstream, Olievenhoutbosch, Kosmosdal, Pretoria Central, Arcadia, Sunnyside, Wonderboom, Magalieskruin, Montana, Sinoville, Rooiwal and several surrounding communities.

The metro has urged residents and businesses in all affected areas to reduce water consumption while repairs continue.

Consumers are advised to stay informed through official municipal communication channels for updates on reservoir levels, repair progress and any emergency interventions that may be required should water levels drop significantly.

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