CrimeNews

Driver killed in R21 shooting following breakdown

Shots were fired as a group attended to a broken-down vehicle on the R21, leaving a driver dead and a passenger wounded.

23 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

A driver was killed and a passenger wounded in a shooting on the R21 towards OR Tambo International Airport on Monday evening, October 5.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

According to preliminary information, a driver travelling in a Fiat experienced a breakdown and contacted a friend for assistance.

The friend arrived at the scene accompanied by two other people.

“As they were attending to the vehicle, shots were fired at them,” said Nevhuhulwi.

A driver attempted to evade the gunfire but lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a concrete jersey barrier.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

One passenger sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital for treatment, while another occupant escaped unharmed.

Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the shooting remained unknown. No arrests had been made at the time of the police statement on Tuesday, October 6.

“Police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.”

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23 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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