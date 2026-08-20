Alleged repeat offender killed during Tyger Valley robbery pursuit

An alleged armed robber who was reportedly out on bail for a 2024 business robbery was shot and killed during a shootout with private security after an armed robbery in Tyger Valley, east of Pretoria, on August 19.

One of his alleged accomplices was arrested, while an Echo-1 security officer was shot and wounded during the operation.

In a statement, the security company said one of its officers received a panic signal shortly after 03:00 from a client reporting that an armed robbery had occurred at a neighbouring property that was not protected by the company.

Officers immediately responded to the scene and deployed the company’s drone to assist in tracking the fleeing suspects.

“The drone located three suspects making their way back towards the N4. Our officers moved in and conducted a tactical takedown, resulting in the arrest of one suspect who was found in possession of a firearm,” Echo-1 said.

The remaining two suspects allegedly fled towards nearby informal settlements, prompting a continued foot pursuit.

“During the follow-up pursuit, one of our officers was ambushed by a suspect and shot. A gun battle ensued during which the attacker was fatally wounded.”

The injured Echo-1 officer was transported to hospital where he is recovering.

Two illegal firearms were recovered, while one suspect was arrested. Echo-1 said investigations are continuing to locate the third suspect.

The company added that the suspects were not unknown to its officers.

“Ironically, this is the same group that Echo-1 arrested in December 2024 in connection with a business robbery in Boschkop. They were out on bail at the time of this incident,” the company said.

Echo-1 thanked Proshield Security, SAPS Boschkop, SAPS K9 and Gauteng Provincial Government emergency services for their assistance during the operation.

Police have been approached for comment. By the time of publication, no response had been received.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel