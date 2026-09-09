Motorists endure daily traffic nightmare in east

An out-of-service intersection for almost a month has turned the daily commute into a nightmare for residents passing through Delmas Road and Nossob street in the east of Pretoria.

For over three weeks, motorists have been left to navigate heavy traffic without working traffic lights and this has led to mounting safety concerns and frustration.

Residents said the out of service intersection have disrupted their daily routine, turning their commute into a nightmare, and cause major traffic headaches.

The residents said they had to put up with unsafe road conditions and non-functioning traffic lights for almost a month despite reporting the issue multiple times.

A motorist who passes by the intersection daily called on the city to fix the traffic lights.

“This intersection needs to be fixed. Traffic is a nightmare and it is only a matter of time before an accident happens,” Barend Stander said.

Stander said at some points there are pointsmen.

“I personally end up taking alternative routes to avoid this intersection where possible, adding even more time to my commute. It’s been three weeks now – something needs to be done.”

The Tshwane Metro said it was aware of the malfunctioning traffic signals at this intersection.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said investigations identified an intermittent cable fault that caused the signals to flash red periodically.

“The city has since completed the necessary repairs and is monitoring their operation.” Mashigo said the fault was reported to the repair team on August 21.

“The Signal Maintenance Team subsequently attended the site on several occasions to investigate the intermittent fault and carry out corrective work aimed at restoring reliable operation.”

He said currently the metro is monitoring the signals to confirm that the repairs have resolved the fault.

“Repairs involved rectifying the damaged signal cable infrastructure at the intersection. This work has been completed. The Signal Maintenance Team continues to monitor the intersection to verify sustained functionality and ensure a prompt response should any intermittent faults recur.”

Mashigo said in the interim assistance was requested from the city’s service provider, OUTsurance pointsmen, who attended the intersection to assist with traffic management.

“While the TMPD does not routinely provide point-duty services at malfunctioning signalised intersections, this support help to address traffic management needs while repairs were underway.”

He said the city’s ongoing approach to fix infrastructure includes maintaining a dedicated standby Traffic Signals Team to respond to reported faults and support the reliable operation of traffic control infrastructure.

“The city also continually assesses traffic conditions and road safety needs across its network, including this corridor and implements appropriate interventions where necessary to improve safety for all road users.”

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