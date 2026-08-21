Found: Mamelodi girl (14) is safe

The search for Lesego Emerly Leseilane (14) from Mamelodi West Section D2 has ended on a positive note after she was found safe on August 20.

The family has confirmed that she was found at the home of a relative.

According to her father, John Ratsela, Lesego had last been seen by her elder sister wearing her school uniform.

Upon learning that she had not returned from school, the family realised that other clothes belonging to her were missing.

The family suspected that Lesego might have hidden the clothes in her school bag and changed into them on her way to school.

Her father said one of her classmates at school told the family that Lesego visited her at home around 20:30 the day she went missing. She told her classmate that she was on her way to a sleepover with a family member in the area.

The family thanked everyone who was involved in the search, and expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped in finding their beloved daughter safe and sound.

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