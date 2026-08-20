Mamelodi West family searches for missing girl (14)

Police need help in locating Lesego Emerly Leseilane (14), who was last seen by a school classmate in Mamelodi East on Wednesday at around 20:30.

The Grade 9 learner at Vlakfontein Secondary School who resides in Mamelodi West, Section D2, left her home in the morning going to school and hasn’t returned home.

Her father, John Ratsela, said: “We left for work with her mother in the morning, leaving both Lesego and her elder sister preparing to go to their different schools in Mamelodi.”

Her sister confirmed that she saw her in the morning wearing her school uniform, going to school.

Ratsela said: “We started searching for Lesego all over and one of her school classmates confirmed that she last saw her at her place of residence at around 20:30. She told her she was going to a sleepover at one of her family members around that area.”

Upon learning that Lesego had not returned home, the family went through her clothes and her black pants and black top were missing.

The family suspect that she might have hidden her clothes in her school bag and changed on her way to school.

Her father added that they went to school to report her missing the following day, only to find out that Lesego had not attended classes between Monday and Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Daphney Maila said the family reported her missing on the evening of August 19 after she did not return home.

Maila said the police have started investigations and are following up leads about her whereabouts.

She pleaded with the public to assist in locating Lesego.

Police reminded the public that there is no waiting period before a person can be reported missing.

Anyone with information about where Lesego can be found is asked to call Mamelodi Police on 071 686 7533, her father on 071 235 4606 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the MySAPS App.

All information will be treated as confidential, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel