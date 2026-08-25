SASSA beneficiaries: Have you replaced your gold card yet?

Social grant beneficiaries have only days left to replace their SASSA gold cards before the 31 August deadline, with September grant payments beginning shortly afterwards.

Have you replaced your SASSA gold card yet?

Postbank has issued a final appeal to beneficiaries who have not yet migrated to the new black cards, warning that delaying could affect their ability to access their grant money.

According to Postbank, fewer than 80 000 beneficiaries still need to complete the migration. Of these, about 20 000 are in KwaZulu-Natal, 17 000 in the Western Cape, 15 000 in the Eastern Cape and 14 000 in Gauteng.

Postbank said the 31 August deadline will not be extended and urged beneficiaries to act before the last-minute rush.

The warning comes just days before the next SASSA payment cycle.

According to the Department of Social Development’s official 2026/27 payment schedule, September grants will be paid on:

Older Persons Grants: Wednesday, September 2

Disability Grants: Thursday, September 3

Children’s Grants: Friday, September 4

SASSA’s payment schedule generally staggers payments over three days, with older persons paid first, followed by disability and children’s grants.

What happens if you miss the deadline?

Beneficiaries will not lose their grant money if they have not replaced their card by August 31.

Postbank said grant payments will still be deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts and those accounts will remain active. However, beneficiaries who miss the deadline will first have to migrate to a black card before they can access the funds.

Most Postbank replacement sites will remain open for a period after the deadline, but beneficiaries are being encouraged not to wait because this could lead to delays in accessing their money.

How to replace your SASSA gold card

The migration can be completed at Postbank sites inside selected Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores.

Beneficiaries can dial 120355# from any cellphone to locate a nearby card migration site.

The replacement is free, and beneficiaries only need a valid ID or temporary ID. They can collect a card in any province, regardless of where their grant was originally approved.

The new black card works immediately after it is issued. Beneficiaries do not need to visit a SASSA office or complete forms, and any balance on the old gold card will automatically be transferred and accessible through the new black card.

With September payments starting just two days after the deadline, beneficiaries who have not yet made the switch are being urged to do so now rather than risk delays in accessing their money.

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