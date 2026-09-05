Nellmapius pedestrian rushed to hospital after serious vehicle collision

A man has sustained serious head injuries after being struck by a vehicle at around 08:00 on September 4 in Nellmapius, Mamelodi.

Etienne Van Rooyen, spokesperson for the Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), said teams responded to the scene after receiving reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

“On arrival, a PVES practitioner found the pedestrian with a severe head injury and significant bleeding.”

Van Rooyen said security officers from ProShield and Equestria Security were already on scene providing first aid and assisting with bleeding control.

“The practitioner immediately assisted with patient assessment, stabilisation and further bleeding control until the arrival of Gauteng Emergency Services.”

Van Rooyen said that due to the serious nature of his injuries, the patient was transported by Gauteng Emergency Services to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved, saying, “PVES would like to thank Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, ProShield Security, and Equestria Security for their swift response and co-operation on scene.”

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