Gauteng police confirm discovery of 10th female body in Ekhuruleni

The Gauteng police have confirmed that a female body was discovered this morning, 26 September, in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni.

The body was found near Mooifontein cemetery in Thembisa South. The discovery brings the total number of female bodies found to 10, sparking a nationwide outcry.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed the discovery.

“A woman’s body has been discovered in Tembisa South, in the Vusimusi section, this morning, 26 September,” Muridili said.

“At this stage, we can only confirm the discovery of the body. Crime scene management and all the necessary role players are currently on the scene.”

She said further information would be provided once preliminary investigations had been conducted.

The discovery comes after the brutal murder of 38-year-old runner Tsontso Moselakgomo, whose disappearance while out for a run sparked nationwide outrage.

Moselakgomo went missing on 9 September after leaving home for an afternoon run. Her body was found three days later, on 12 September, behind a hotel in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared once available.

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