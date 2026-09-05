Suspected armed robber, cash-in-transit criminal arrested in Mamelodi

A 37-year-old man wanted for business robbery and cash-in-transit robbery has been arrested in Mamelodi East.

According to the police, the arrest took place at a house on Sealetsa Street, Vista View, on September 3 at around 12:30 after the property had been placed under surveillance.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the suspect was wanted in connection with two cases opened at Pretoria Central SAPS, and had outstanding warrants of arrest for business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Once officers confirmed he was on the premises, they moved in and searched the house, recovering a hunting rifle with its serial number filed off, 49 rounds of live ammunition and a magazine, as well as a 9mm pistol with 22 rounds of ammunition and two magazines.”

He said that while searching the yard, a white Toyota Hilux was found, which preliminary investigations linked to a vehicle reported stolen in Jabulani, Soweto.

“A blue BMW on the property was also searched, and police found additional ammunition believed to match the recovered rifle,” Van Dyk said.

Van Dyk said the suspect was arrested and held at Mamelodi East SAPS.

“He now faces additional charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.”

Van Dyk said the operation reflected sustained efforts to track down suspects linked to serious and violent crimes in the province.

“This arrest is the result of dedicated intelligence work and follow-up by our members. “The recovery of an unlicensed rifle, a pistol and a stolen vehicle from the same premises speaks to the seriousness of what we were dealing with here,” Van Dyk said.

He added that investigators would now work to establish whether the suspect and the recovered firearms could be linked to other criminal activities.

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