Two die, three seriously injured in Garsfontein accident

Two people were killed, while three others were injured in a serious single-vehicle rollover on Garsfontein Road in Bashewa early this morning.

The crash happened just before 08:00 on Saturday September 5.

According to Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) Spokesperson Casper Visser, VEMRU crews were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call for a serious motor vehicle accident.

“On arrival, our members found that a vehicle had rolled, ejecting some of the occupants up to 20 meters away from the vehicle. In total five patients were found on scene,” said Visser.

Visser confirmed that two patients sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on scene.

Two other patients were found in a critical condition.

They were stabilized on scene by VEMRU and Emer-G-Med paramedics until private and Gauteng Emergency Medical Services ambulances arrived to transport them to hospital.

He said a fifth patient sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to hospital.

The cause of the accident is not yet known and will be subject to a SAPS investigation.

“We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” Visser added.

VEMRU thanked Emer-G-Med, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, Echo-1 Security, City of Tshwane Emergency Services, TMPD and SAPS for their assistance on scene.

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