Road closed as Denneboom project construction continues near Tshwane Mall

Motorists should be advised that the Tshwane Metro has announced that the road around the second entrance to Tshwane Mall in Mamelodi will be closed from September 7–12.

The closure will affect the main road from the main traffic circle to Entrance Two at the front of the mall, opposite KFC.

According to the Tshwane Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network Division, the closure is necessary to facilitate critical civil engineering works linked to the Denneboom Intermodal Facility project.

The division has alerted motorists, pedestrians, traders and mall patrons that the temporary closure will allow safe and unobstructed access for construction vehicles, equipment and personnel working in the area.

Residents in Mamelodi are advised to use alternative routes during this period.

The metro has apologised for the inconvenience caused and called for public co-operation while construction work is underway.

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