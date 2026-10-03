Local news

Electricity restored to parts of Waltloo after some load moved to Rietvlei network

Substation repairs and infrastructure replacement continue as theft and vandalism complicate electricity recovery efforts.

7 hours ago
Trott Chaane 1 minute read
Tshwane technicians are working around to restore power to the remaining areas. Photo supplied.

Technical teams have restored electricity supply to parts of Waltloo after moving some of the electrical load to the Rietvlei network.

The milestone follows the recorded progress of about 95% on Thursday. It has enabled technical teams to restore supply to some areas while carefully monitoring power flows to keep the network stable.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said residents and businesses could assist the recovery process by reducing electricity consumption.

“Customers can support these recovery efforts by using electricity sparingly and limiting the simultaneous use of high-load appliances, particularly during peak periods,” said Mashigo.

Work is also continuing at the fire-damaged 132/11kV Waltloo Substation, where equipment and cable installations are about 75% complete.

According to the metro, teams are expected to complete the remaining installations before the substation can undergo testing and commissioning, which are required for further restoration.

Restoring electricity to Waltloo Industrial remains a priority, although planned energisation has been deferred while essential work and high-voltage testing are completed.

The metro said cables supplying the industrial area share a trench with other cables currently being worked on, making it necessary to complete the work and confirm that conditions are safe before the area is energised.

The recovery has also been complicated by theft and vandalism on parts of the downstream electricity network during the outage.

Mashigo said the municipality was working with local patrol sectors and the Tshwane Metro Police Department to protect infrastructure while repairs and replacement of damaged or stolen equipment continue.

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7 hours ago
Trott Chaane 1 minute read

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Trott Chaane

Trott Chaane is a journalist at Pretoria Rekord, focusing on local news. With experience in audio editing and online news, Trott delivers well-researched and accurate articles. Dedicated to impactful journalism, he is passionate about growing in the field and making a difference.
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