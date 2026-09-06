Storm damage causes widespread power outages across Tshwane Metro
The metro says extensive storm damage and wet conditions are hampering efforts to restore electricity, as technicians work through widespread outages.
The Tshwane Metro has warned that severe storms are causing widespread power outages across the city.
Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the recent storms caused extensive damage across several parts of the city, resulting in widespread power supply interruptions.
Mashigo said strong winds also caused tree branches to fall on electricity lines, further damaging the network.
He said the city has deployed technicians to affected regions.
“However, the large number of outages and the extensive areas they must cover have created a significant restoration backlog.”
Mashigo said repair work may also be delayed during the wet conditions as technicians cannot work safely on the electricity network.
“The city is working hard to restore power as quickly as possible. Customers are urged to remain patient while teams work to restore power.”
He said the city will keep residents updated on new developments and apologises for any inconvenience.
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