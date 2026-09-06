Storm damage causes widespread power outages across Tshwane Metro

The Tshwane Metro has warned that severe storms are causing widespread power outages across the city.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the recent storms caused extensive damage across several parts of the city, resulting in widespread power supply interruptions.

Mashigo said strong winds also caused tree branches to fall on electricity lines, further damaging the network.

#PowerAlert ⚠️⚡



132kV transformer A and R tripped at the Saulsville Substation.



The following Secondary Substations are affected:



• Western Secondary Substation

• Local areas within Saulsville supply



Team enroute to attend. — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) September 6, 2026

He said the city has deployed technicians to affected regions.

“However, the large number of outages and the extensive areas they must cover have created a significant restoration backlog.”

#PowerOutage ⚠️

We are currently experiencing a medium voltage power outage affecting Westerns Substation. Technicians dispatched to investigate the fault.



Affected areas are listed below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A2okWidT9j — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) September 6, 2026

Mashigo said repair work may also be delayed during the wet conditions as technicians cannot work safely on the electricity network.

“The city is working hard to restore power as quickly as possible. Customers are urged to remain patient while teams work to restore power.”

He said the city will keep residents updated on new developments and apologises for any inconvenience.

PowerAlert: ⚠️ There is a 33kV circuit breaker trip at the Hartebeespoort Substation affecting Zilkatsneck Substation, 11kV lines ZN and MVS.



Team is attending. ETR not yet known. — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) September 6, 2026

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