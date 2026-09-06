TMPD officer and attorney wife denied bail in R6m estate fraud case

Peter Nonyane, a TMPD officer, and his wife Charlotte Tibana, an attorney, were denied bail on September 4 by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

The pair face 43 charges including fraud, theft, alternative theft and money laundering linked to the alleged misappropriation of about R6-million from deceased estates.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the state’s decision to deny the couple bail.

Mashudu Malabi, the Regional Spokesperson for the Limpopo Division of the NPA, said the state successfully opposed bail, arguing that Tibana had allegedly interfered with the investigation by contacting witnesses and police officials and requesting that the matter be closed.

“The court was told that the investigating officer is in possession of voice recordings allegedly sent to complainants, and that Tibana allegedly continued to contact witnesses while in custody.”

Malabi said the state further submitted that Tibana owns several properties, with some allegedly registered in the name of her younger sibling, Rirhandzu Tibana, which were purchased to conceal the proceeds of the alleged crimes.

According to Malabi, the state argued that the charges relate to deceased estates for which Tibana had been appointed as executor.

“Despite allegedly becoming aware as early as 2024 that she was under investigation, she allegedly continued to commit further offences, with some allegedly committed as recently as July 2026.”

Malabi said the state told the court that Tibana previously worked at the master’s office before qualifying as an attorney and was therefore familiar with the administration of deceased estates.

Nonyane was arrested in Pretoria on August 14, while Tibana was arrested in Polokwane on August 17, following an extensive investigation into the alleged unlawful withdrawal and laundering of funds from two deceased estates.

The state alleges the accused unlawfully concealed or disguised the nature, source, location and movement of about R6-million withdrawn from bank accounts belonging to different deceased estates.

“It is alleged that approximately R1.65-million of the funds was used to purchase a used Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 from a dealership in Pretoria.”

The state also alleges that Nonyane used part of the proceeds to make stokvel contributions, and to build a residential property.

“In a separate estate matter valued at R4 245 762, the State alleges that only R1.47-million was paid to the deceased’s children, while the remainder was allegedly misappropriated,” Malabi said.

She said in opposing bail, the NPA cited the seriousness of the charges, the strength of the state’s case, the ongoing nature of the investigation and the allegations of witness interference.

The court agreed with the State’s submissions and denied bail to both accused.

Malabi said the matter was postponed to November 6 for further investigation. Both accused remain in custody.

Malabi added that the NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability in matters involving fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering, which undermine public confidence in legal and public institutions and deprive rightful beneficiaries of their inheritance.

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