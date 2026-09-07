Hail, flooding and severe storms expected in Pretoria today

Pretoria residents have been urged to remain alert as a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is in place for Monday, September 7.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the warning was issued by the South African Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorms are expected from about 12:00 and may continue until midnight.

“Heavy downpours may cause localised flooding, particularly in low-lying and other vulnerable areas,” Radebe-Kgiba warned.

Large amounts of small hail are also possible, while damaging winds could tear roofs from formal and informal structures.

Excessive lightning may cause structural fires, and flooded roads could disrupt traffic. Motorists have been warned that poor visibility and slippery roads could also increase the risk of accidents.

Residents have been advised to remain indoors where possible and stay away from metal objects that conduct electricity, including barbed-wire fences and power lines.

Outdoor activities such as fishing and golf should be avoided during thunderstorms, as fishing rods and golf clubs can increase the risk of lightning strikes.

People caught outdoors should not shelter beneath isolated trees or other tall objects.

“Residents must never attempt to cross flooded low-lying roads, bridges or swollen streams,” Radebe-Kgiba said.

The department said it would continue monitoring weather reports and remain on high alert for weather-related emergencies.

Emergencies can be reported to the City of Tshwane on 107 toll-free or 012 358 6300/6400.

Also read: Beware these road-spiking hotspots: Safety groups remind motorists not to stop

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